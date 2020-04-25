Several former Huskers and Nebraskans are signed as free agents following the NFL draft according to World-Herald confirmations and other media reports.

The World-Herald will keep track of them all here:

» Darrion Daniels, Nebraska, San Francisco 49ers

» Lamar Jackson, Nebraska, New York Jets

Luke Sellers, South Dakota State (Papillion-La Vista South), Detroit Lions

» Get the full story later tonight or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

