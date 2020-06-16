Zach Wiegert

Former Huskers Larry Jacobson and Zach Wiegert are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class.

Jacobson, on the ballot for the third time, was a defensive lineman on back-to-back national championship teams in 1970 and 1971. The Huskers went 33-2-1 during his career and claimed three consecutive conference titles. His Outland Trophy was the first major award won by a Nebraska player. His No. 75 jersey is retired by NU.

Wiegert, a unanimous All-American and the Outland Trophy winner in 1994, led Nebraska to conference titles in each of his seasons. The Fremont Bergan graduate is ranked No. 59 on The Nebraska 100. Wiegert is making his sixth ballot appearance.

Also on the list are former UNK coach Allen Zikmund and former Chadron State punter Duane Fritz.

Zikmund is an NAIA Hall of Fame member, who won 11 conference titles from 1955 to 1971. Fritz was a first-team NAIA All-American in 1975, leading NAIA Division II in punting with 42.3 yards on 65 punts.

The 2021 class will be announced early next year.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

