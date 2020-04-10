Bill Moos

When Tom Shatel asked Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos if beer sales at Husker football games was on the table, he gave an emphatic "No."

Like a lot of athletic directors, Bill Moos is having to think about new revenue streams if the coronavirus pandemic lasts through the summer and into the college football season.

But one of those revenue streams will not be coming out of beer taps at Memorial Stadium.

When I asked Moos on Friday if beer sales at Nebraska football games was on the table, he gave an emphatic "No."

"That is not going to happen," Moos said. "I'm not in charge of that, saying that will happen. That's a decision above me. I do not see that happening in the future.

"What we want to make sure is, we have people in the stadium. That has to do more with their comfort, healthwise, than it does the amenities that could be offered.

"It is not a topic."

I spoke with Moos for more than 30 minutes Friday for my Sunday column. We talked about NU's "rainy day" fund for athletics, and what that could mean for possible cuts if the college football season being canceled. Also, the impact on the new $155 million football facility and how the pandemic might impact the future of college football — including a 16-team playoff as some athletic directors now pushing. Read more on Omaha.com/sports on Saturday and in Sunday's World-Herald.

