World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his immediate thoughts following the Huskers' 54-7 victory over Maryland.
* * *
1. Games like Saturday are why I love the four-game redshirt rule. Luke McCaffrey, get him out there. Throw him in the pool, let him swim. The kid can already do the backstroke. McCaffrey plays quarterback, but he is a football player. Put him at receiver, get him in space. His throw on the Black 41 Flash Reverse was perfect. Rahmir Johnson, yes, yes, yes. Chris Hickman, too. I love that these kids get experience while also keeping the redshirt. This kind of season and situation is what the rule was meant for. Nebraska hasn’t completely turned the page. There’s a big game left. But these kids can help, too.
2. How about that Matt Waldoch? We’ve been hearing for more than a month about the soccer club kid who was booming long kicks in practice. In damp conditions with a wet ball, Waldoch looked like a natural in his debut. He made three field goals, all from 29 yards. From what I hear, he can go back farther. Barret Pickering was out due to concussion protocol. A kicker with a concussion? What else can happen this season? Waldoch happened. Yay, soccer.
3. It seems like JD Spielman has had a season as quiet as the junior receiver. But his numbers speak loud and clear: seven catches and two touchdowns Saturday, four 100-yard receiving games this season and three seasons over 800 yards — the latter a program record. Spielman also passed some big-time Nebraska names — Nate Swift for career catches (167) and Swift, Jordan Westerkamp and a guy named Johnny Rodgers in receiving yardage (2,512). Spielman is in third place all-time in both categories. Meanwhile, he had that day with two other regular receivers out with injuries. We hear you, JD.
Junior wide receiver JD Spielman made history on Saturday afternoon in Maryland with his seven-catch, 107-yard performance.
