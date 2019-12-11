The Lincoln Police Department said its investigation of an alleged sexual assault involving two suspended Husker players did not hinge on the results of a Title IX probe.
Officials spoke about the case at the department's morning briefing Wednesday after Katerian LeGrone, 19, and Andre Hunt, 20, were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged sexual assault on Aug 25.
LeGrone has been booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and Hunt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault. As of Wednesday morning, the two remained in the Lancaster County Jail and will appear in court for a bail hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The players have been suspended by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2½ years after a Title IX investigation determined they had violated sexual misconduct policies, according to a report leaked to ESPN last week. On Tuesday the players' attorneys appealed the suspension.
The university’s Title IX investigation report, ESPN reported, said the “greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies” during an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment.
The alleged assault occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 p.m., according to a police report, and involved a 19-year-old woman. The woman then reported the alleged assault to authorities at 9:34 p.m., police said.
The woman alleged both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex, ESPN reported. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.
Attorneys for both men have said their clients have done nothing wrong.
Carlos Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said the allegations are a case of a woman agreeing to sex and then changing her mind afterwards.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at the briefing Wednesday that police investigations can take several months because of subpoenas for records, searching for electronic evidence, testing and interviews. He said the standard for an arrest is probable cause and the fact that the Title IX decision became public had no bearing on the arrests.
"The Lincoln Police Department has conducted this investigation as we would any other," Bonkiewicz said. "That is, we conduct objective, meticulous investigations independent of any outside influence or pressure."
Police said the investigation is ongoing, which includes looking for additional victims if there are any, which they would do in any felony case.
