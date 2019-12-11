Two former Husker players appeared in court Wednesday after they were arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in August.

Katerian LeGrone, 19, was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Andre Hunt, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.

LeGrone was ordered held on $50,000 bail and has a hearing Thursday in which he will be arraigned and charges are expected to be filed.

Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set a $100,000 personal recognizance bond for Hunt, who will be released and must appear back in court on Dec. 20. Attorneys for both have said their clients have done nothing wrong.

The arrests came a week after a Title IX investigation report conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was obtained by ESPN and found that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.” The men were given a 2½-year suspension. Both filed appeals on the decision on Tuesday.

ESPN reported Wednesday that LeGrone and Hunt were named in a combined five additional police reports that were filed since Friday alleging rape and sexual molestation dating back to August 2018. The Lincoln Police Department could not confirm whether LeGrone and Hunt were named as suspects in additional investigations.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at a Wednesday briefing that police investigations can take several months because of subpoenas for records, searching for electronic evidence, testing and interviews. He said the standard for an arrest is probable cause and the fact that the Title IX decision became public had no bearing on the arrests.

"The Lincoln Police Department has conducted this investigation as we would any other," Bonkiewicz said. "That is, we conduct objective, meticulous investigations independent of any outside influence or pressure."

Police said the investigation is ongoing, which includes looking for additional victims if there are any, which they would do in any felony case.

Carlos Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said the timing of the arrests is “highly suspect,” especially because he was told by Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon that his office received information from the Title IX report and was reviewing it to determine what charges to file. Condon did not return multiple messages seeking comment Wednesday.

“This is clearly just an assault on my client’s reputation,” Monzon said. “This is clearly a case of buyer’s remorse.”

The alleged assault occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the former players’ off-campus apartment, according to a police report, and involved a 19-year-old woman. The woman then reported the alleged assault to authorities at 9:34 p.m., police said.

The woman alleged both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex, ESPN reported. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.

The woman’s father declined to comment Wednesday.

Attorneys John Berry Jr. and Justin Kalemkiarian are representing LeGrone in his criminal proceedings. Kalemkiarian said they are still reviewing documents but said Title IX reports do not provide the accused with the same rights as a criminal case.

“We look forward to fighting for Mr. LeGrone’s rights in court,” Kalemkiarian said.

UNL said in a statement Wednesday: “The university takes these matters very seriously. When a complaint is reported by a potential victim, or if a third party reports a claim with the potential victim’s name, it is always looked into.”

UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the Title IX office could not confirm whether or not there were additional Title IX complaints lodged against LeGrone and Hunt. She said the Title IX office is not required to share information with law enforcement but provides applicants with resources to do so if they choose.

