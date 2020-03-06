This timeline of events in the Maurice Washington investigation is based on allegations outlined in court documents, investigator reports and officials' statements.
March 2016: A 10-second video is taken of a 15-year-old California girl performing oral sex on a teen in the back of an SUV while another teen masturbates. The girl has told authorities that the sex act was forced and that she was sexually assaulted. Maurice Washington, who formerly dated the girl, was not in the video and did not record the video — he was not present.
Feb. 7, 2018: Washington signs to play football for Nebraska.
March 2, 2018: After exchanging messages with his former girlfriend, Washington sends the 10-second video to her with the message, "Remember this hoe."
The girl's mother sees the text, tells her daughter not to watch the video and reports it to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
March 14, 2018: Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Colin Haselbach meets with the girl's mother to get a copy of the video and review the communication between Washington and the girl.
March 19, 2018: Haselbach files a search warrant to Apple Inc. for the digital messages and video.
Summer 2018: Washington, having been expelled from Trinity Christian School in Texas, returns to California, where he works on getting eligible to play football while working at a sports bar.
Aug. 1, 2018: Washington learns the NCAA has cleared him academically, allowing him to enroll at Nebraska and begin playing football. Washington arrived in Lincoln the next day.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
August 28-29, 2018: Haselbach, the Santa Clara deputy, attempts to call Washington multiple times, but no one answers the phone and the deputy is unable to leave a voicemail.
August 29, 2018: Haselbach contacts Ed Sexton, an Internet crimes investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, to ask for help in contacting Washington.
Sept. 8, 2018: Washington plays in his first game as a Husker. He runs for 34 yards on eight carries and makes two catches for 16 yards against Colorado.
Sept. 10, 2018: Haselbach gives Sexton details of the case.
Sept 10-11, 2018: Sexton tries to call and text Washington multiple times but is unsuccessful. Washington responds, "Who is this" to one text, and Sexton replies that he is with law enforcement and would like to speak to him. He gets no reply.
Sept. 12, 2018: Sexton texts Washington: "I still need a call. This won't go away."
Sept. 13, 2018: Sexton texts Washington: "Please call ... I'd prefer to handle this between us but if I need to involve AD I will."
Sexton contacts the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department seeking to confirm Washington's contact information. Police provide Washington's contact information to Sexton and Sexton's information to the athletic department.
Later that day, Jamie Vaughn, the NU assistant athletic director of compliance, calls Sexton to say he had spoken to Husker football staff, who were concerned about Washington needing a lawyer. Vaughn says he would try to set up a time for Washington to meet with Sexton.
Vaughn informs Bob Burton, deputy athletic director/chief of staff, and Athletic Director Bill Moos of the conversation with Sexton.
The football staff introduces Washington to Jon Bruning, a former Nebraska attorney general, Husker booster and longtime friend to Matt Davison, the associate athletic director of football, and coach Scott Frost.
(At some point, Frost asks Bruning whether the football staff should be concerned about the investigation. Bruning does not reveal details of the nature of the inquiry but says it involved a text message when Washington was in California. Bruning tells Frost he doubted it would result in criminal charges.)
Sept. 14, 2018: Bruning calls Sexton and says he was contacted by the athletic department about Washington and represented the athletic department. Sexton tells Bruning about the case and Bruning says he would speak with Washington and his coaches to see if an interview could be set up. (Bruning has denied that he ever purported to represent the university or the athletic department.)
Sexton never receives any phone calls from Washington and does not interview him.
Sept. 19, 2018: Bruning calls Haselbach and Sexton and says he was contacted by the athletic department to represent Washington. Bruning says he spoke to Washington about the case and Washington says he was befuddled by it and would never send a video of a sexual nature to an underage girl. Haselbach repeats his request to interview Washington.
Dec. 7, 2018: Haselbach speaks to the girl and her mother again to get more information about the alleged 2016 assault and the 2018 text with Washington. The girl says Washington had threatened to send the video six months after they had broken up. She also says she felt angry, terrified and scared that he had sent her the video.
Dec. 14, 2018: Haselbach, the deputy, has not heard from Bruning since their last call in September. He sends Bruning copies of the search warrants and leaves a message with his office.
Bruning returns the call and said he would let Haselbach know about an interview after he reviews the search warrants and speaks with Washington.
Dec. 17, 2018: The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office files a request for an arrest warrant for Washington, charging him with felony distribution of child pornography. He also is charged with sharing said material without the person’s permission and with the potential to cause emotional distress. That charge is a misdemeanor.
Feb. 8, 2019: Clarissa Hamilton, the supervisor of the sexual assault unit in the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, last speaks to Bruning, who said he was representing Washington.
Bruning says he learned from a reporter that charges against Washington were pending, so he referred Washington to John Ball, a Lincoln criminal defense attorney. Ball contacts Hamilton three days later to say he is now representing Washington.
Moos says he learns of the exact circumstances surrounding the investigation into Washington after a California TV station requests comment from the Nebraska athletic department.
The reporter told the university that Washington was facing felony child pornography charges and a misdemeanor charge. University officials have said that this was the first time any reference to the nature of the charges was known to them.
Feb. 11, 2019: The World-Herald confirms that charges had been filed against Washington and an arrest warrant is awaiting a judge's approval.
The Nebraska Athletic Department releases a statement saying it knew in the fall "that officials in California were interested in interviewing Maurice Washington about a prior incident." The statement says details were not shared and there was no additional follow-up with the athletic department. The department says it would "continue to monitor this ongoing legal process."
Ball, Washington's attorney, releases a statement saying Washington will "continue to be fully cooperative with the authorities" and they are "in the process of making arrangements to move forward and resolve this matter."
Feb. 12, 2019: Moos discusses Washington during a radio interview. He says the athletic department was “inquisitive” upon learning of the situation but “there wasn’t a lot of conversation that went any further than, ‘We have a concern and something happened in California and we’ll keep you informed.’ That’s how it panned out. ... We want to make sure Maurice is cooperating — which he is. We also want to make sure he knows he has a great deal of support."
Feb. 14, 2019: A judge in Santa Clara County, California, signs a warrant seeking the arrest of Washington, meaning he will officially have to return to California to face two charges involving child pornography.
The Nebraska Athletic Department provides its most detailed statement yet of the Washington matter with The World-Herald.
March 5, 2019: A day after Nebraska opens spring practice, Frost says Washington will be a "limited participant" this spring. He says any final decision about Washington’s status with the team will be made by himself and university administrators.
“We’re trying to keep him in as normal of a routine as a student-athlete as we can,” Frost said. “In the meantime, anytime anyone behaves in a way that isn’t consistent with the values of our team or our university, they run the risk of losing playing time or putting their status with the team in jeopardy."
March 11, 2019: Washington returns to California to self-surrender to authorities. Washington posts a bail amount of $35,000 and is given an April 10 court date.
Washington was absent during a portion of practice open to reporters. Afterward, Frost explains that Washington has returned to California to get "processed." "He's in his lawyer's hands," Frost said.
April 10, 2019: Washington makes his first court appearance in Santa Clara County.
May 13, 2019: Because Ball is not licensed to practice law in California, Washington makes a second court appearance — this time by telephone — and has the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office appointed to represent him.
June 4, 2019: Washington is cited by UNL Police on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred when UNL police were called to Washington’s dorm after an in-house security officer smelled marijuana in the hallway. Police said no marijuana was found, but there was marijuana residue in the pipe and the pipe was in Washington’s possession.
June 12, 2019: A scheduled plea hearing is continued to July because a request from the defense for more information remains pending.
July 18, 2019: Speaking at Big Ten media days, Frost says he'll "wait and see" regarding Washington's status for the upcoming season. “He’s been doing a pretty good job in the weight room and with the team," Frost said. "But we won’t make any decisions on (team) status or anything until we know that his legal problems are over. And I don’t want to guess on which way we’ll land depending on what happens.”
July 25, 2019: During a hearing in California, the next court date, a preliminary examination setting, is scheduled for Sept. 3, three days after the Huskers' season opener.
Aug. 31, 2019: Considered a game-time decision leading up to the Huskers' season opener against South Alabama, Washington sat out the first half as a suspension. He played in the second half — running for 39 yards on six carries and catching one pass for 13 yards. Though Washington still faces a felony charge, Frost said after the game that he and university administrators decided to hold Washington out for one half. Frost also said Washington would continue to play, and they won't consider additional discipline for him until the case is adjudicated.
Sept. 3, 2019: Washington's case is delayed again, this time until Oct. 17, when a preliminary hearing may be set.
Oct. 17, 2019: Washington's court proceedings are delayed once again. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Oct. 21, 2019: Frost announces that Washington is not "part of the team right now" and his future with the Huskers will be determined "based on some circumstances." Frost said this situation is not related to his ongoing legal issues.
"There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold," Frost said. "When those aren't upheld, doesn't matter who it is, they won't be in our plans for that week or longer."
Dec. 12, 2019: Washington's case is delayed once again after his attorney was unable to contact him during a preliminary hearing. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 10, and this time, Washington must appear in person, according to court officials.
Jan. 3, 2020: The Huskers decide to permanently cut ties with Washington and he will not return to the football team.
Jan. 10, 2020: Washington appears in court after he was mandated to because he was unable to be contacted for his December hearing. His next hearing is scheduled for March 3.
March 3, 2020: A plea hearing is scheduled for March 5.
March 5, 2020: Washington is sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge. The felony charge was dropped in exchange for his no contest plea. Washington was booked into a Santa Clara County jail with a release date listed for March 20. Washington was also ordered to have no contact with the woman in the video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Troubling for a number of reasons. This is an example where I value the role of a newspaper gathering facts and publicly reporting.
This whole thing is dirty from the start. Frost should have known better from being chased out the door by Phillips and its subsequent actions. Why is Davison employed by the University and giving advice to anyone?
Really Mr. Wilson? Dirty on who's part? The attorney representing Mr. Washington told the University the level of information he could back in fall of 2018. Since the University didnt hear anything else, they moved forward. Now that the details have come out, I believe the University is doing what they should. I believe when Mr. Washington's case is finished in Cali, the University will take the steps they feel are right. Let's not bash everyone so quickly. Oh I forgot, it's the internet and its so easy to do.
Jon Bruning should be disbarred. . . and Mr. Frost and Mr. Davidson should find a new friend before this one destroys your program.
I think an investigation into Bruning's behavior sure is warranted. If I were him I'd fear for my law license.
So the California cops try to contact Washington but he won't answer the phone so they contact the Nebraska Attorney General's office who calls the University.
Before the season started.
Then Trumpster Davison contacts Trumpster Bruning but Bruning doesn't tell Frost the nature of the allegations?
That is not believable whatsoever.
Of course the team knew about the child P BEFORE the season.
But the needed a running back.
Sad part is most Husker fans won't care just so the Big Red can win games.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.