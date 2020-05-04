Xavier Trevino

Former Lincoln Southeast lineman Xavier Trevino walked on to Nebraska in January 2020, but has put his name into the transfer portal. 

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Three Nebraska walk-on offensive linemen have entered the NCAA transfer portal, though one said he will consider returning to the Husker program. 

AJ Forbes, Josh Wegener and Xavier Trevino confirmed to The World-Herald they have entered the portal. None of the three played in a game for NU, although they were all considered good walk-on pickups upon joining the team. 

Wegener, who played at Iowa Western Community College before walking on at Nebraska, said he'd consider returning to Nebraska.

Trevino enrolled in January and was part of NU's 2020 walk-on class after starting for three seasons at Lincoln Southeast.

Forbes, out of Bellevue West, was part of the 2018 walk-on class — Frost's first at NU — and had been on the Huskers' travel roster last season for all five road games. 

Nebraska still has plenty of walk-on linemen on the roster. Even with the departures of these three, NU will have at least nine walk-on linemen, not counting long snappers. 

Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

