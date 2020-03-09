Mario Verduzco never heard a discouraging word from Adrian Martinez last season as his prized pupil went through injuries and on-field struggles during a 5-7 season.
The Nebraska quarterback didn’t complain to his position coach about an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that would later require offseason surgery. Nor did he say much about the knee injury that kept him out multiple games.
“He would never let on to me about one thing or another, I’ll tell you that,” Verduzco said. “From game to game, it just seemed like he was healthy as a horse.”
Martinez, as Husker fans now know, wasn’t healthy for much of the season. Nebraska coaches don’t like talking about the nature or extent of injuries, so Scott Frost’s declaration that Martinez had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder was technically news Monday. Martinez will wear the green no-contact jersey he has long worn in every practice. He may be held out of some drills, Frost said, particularly around the goal line.
And Martinez will be the No. 1 quarterback to start spring camp, Frost said. No real hesitation in that designation.
The junior from Fresno, California, wasn’t among the players who spoke to the media Monday — typically, he would — and there will be a competition as backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey get snaps with the No. 1 unit. But Martinez will get the first snaps with that top group.
And if McCaffrey doesn’t win the job, there’s a possibility in the fall that Frost considers putting the redshirt freshman in for a few plays at receiver. McCaffrey did so in the Maryland game last season.
When asked what he thought of McCaffrey moving to receiver, Verduzco said, “Other than smoke coming out of my ears?”
“No, he’s a quarterback,” Verduzco said. “And if anything happens beyond that, that’s a discussion I’m certain he’d enter into with Coach Frost.”
A fourth quarterback, freshman Logan Smothers, is almost certain to redshirt, barring mass injury. Verduzco said Smothers did well on a quarterback test — “ripped it apart” — and has recovered from a rib injury suffered toward the end of his high school football career.
“Full go,” Verduzco said. “He’s good to go. He’s fast right now and he got faster since he got here in January because he was healing. He can run now, man, that cat can run. He’s really pretty smooth."
Verduzco laughed when asked about Smothers’ personality. Smothers sat next to Verduzco at a quarterbacks dinner and said all of three words.
“I had to tell him shut up and not talk so much,” Verduzco joked. “He’s a quiet guy, but Logan’s getting used to everyone around him.”
Scott Frost spoke Monday after his team's first practice of the spring and provided updates on the quarterback competition, JD Spielman's future and a lot more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.