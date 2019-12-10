Two suspended Nebraska football players have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault, according to Lincoln police.

Katerian LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Andre Hunt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault. The charges are felonies.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in August. Lincoln police said more information will be released Wednesday morning.

The players have been suspended by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2½ years, and on Tuesday they appealed the suspension.

Attorneys for both men have said their clients have done nothing wrong.

Hunt’s lawyer, Carlos Monzon, called the timing of the arrests “extremely suspicious” given that they came just hours after the players filed appeals to their suspensions.

“This is an attack on (my client’s) reputation,” Monzon said of the arrests.

The two players were suspended indefinitely from all football team activities in August. The suspensions came a day after a woman told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by the two players, according to ESPN.

Hunt and LeGrone have entered the NCAA transfer portal but remained enrolled at the university as of last week.

The burden of proof in Title IX investigations is the greater weight of the evidence, which is lower than in a criminal case, where allegations must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The university’s Title IX investigation report, ESPN reported, said the “greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies” during an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment.

The woman alleged that both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.

Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said the allegations are a case of a woman agreeing to sex and then changing her mind afterwards.

