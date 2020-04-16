Quarterbacks

Eric Crouch (White) and Tommie Frazier (Red) will be the quarterbacks for Nebraska's virtual spring game this weekend.

Nebraska football on Tuesday announced it will play a virtual game full of Husker legends in place of its 2020 spring game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can watch Saturday at 1 p.m. on FacebookTwitter or Twitch.

On Wednesday, NU unveiled the star-studded rosters for both teams.

Red Team

OFFENSE

QB: Tommie Frazier

RB: Mike Rozier, Ameer Abdullah

AP: Rex Burkhead

WR: Irving Fryar, Kenny Bell

FB: Joel Makovicka

TE: Junior Miller

OL: Zach Wiegert, Aaron Taylor, Dominic Raiola, Bob Brown, Marvin Crenshaw

Returner: Bobby Newcombe

P: Sam Koch

K: Kris Brown

DEFENSE

DL: Grant Wistrom, Larry Jacobson, Jason Peter, Trev Alberts (DE/OLB)

LB: Demorrio Williams, Barrett Ruud, Jerry Murtaugh

CB: Keyuo Craver, Prince Amukamara

S: Nate Gerry, Josh Bullocks

White Team

OFFENSE

QB: Eric Crouch

RB: Ahman Green, Jeff Kinney

WR: Johnny Rodgers, Stanley Morgan

AP: Nate Swift

FB: Cory Schlesinger

TE: Matt Herian

OL: Daryl White, Will Shields, Dave Rimington, Dean Steinkuhler, Kelvin Clark  

Returner: DeJuan Groce

P: Sam Foltz

K: Alex Henery

DEFENSE

DL: Willie Harper, Ndamukong Suh, Rich Glover, Broderick Thomas (DE/OLB)

LB: Ed Stewart, Lavonte David, Carlos Polk

CB: Ralph Brown, Fabian Washington

S: Mike Minter, Mike Brown

Position-by-position breakdown

BACKS AND RECEIVERS: Frazier and Rozier together? The best quarterback and running back in school history? Advantage Red team, especially when you toss in Abdullah and Burhkead to spell Rozier. The White team has some option strength in Crouch and Green — they missed playing together by a year, but they would have been formidable — and perhaps the better fullback in Schlesinger, but a guy like Tom Rathman would have put White in closer range to Red. At receiver, the White team has the best of the bunch in Rodgers, who can also play running back in a pinch, and a nice addition in Swift at the all-purpose role. Overall, though ... ADVANTAGE: RED

TIGHT ENDS AND OFFENSIVE LINE: Firs, Johnny Mitchell needed to be one of the tight ends. He is one of the top freak athletes in school history and a first-round NFL draft pick. But Herian was almost as good as Mitchell when healthy. The White team’s offensive line, featuring Rimington, Steinkuhler and Shields, gets the edge, even if the Red team has elite players in Wiegert, Bob Brown and Taylor. Too bad there wasn’t room for Jake Young, a two-time All-American. ADVANTAGE: WHITE

DEFENSIVE LINE: The toughest matchup of all. Wistrom, Peter, Jacobson and Trev vs. Suh, Glover, Harper and the Sandman? Wow. Tough. Suh’s peak was higher than any of them, but he only reached it for one year. Wistrom and Peter were elite for three years. Thomas is more of a linebacker than an end, but he did play rush end in a 5-2 defense. ADVANTAGE: DRAW

LINEBACKERS: The White team wins with David, the best linebacker in school history, even if he played just two years at Nebraska. Stewart was one of the smartest, toughest players in school history, and Polk was a big run-stuffer. Ruud, Murtaugh and Williams were definite playmakers and tackling machines, but ... ADVANTAGE: WHITE

DEFENSIVE BACKS: This one wasn’t close. It’s the White team, easy. Brown is one of the top three or four defensive players in school history, Minter could run an entire defense with his skill set and mind, and Ralph Brown/Washington were excellent corners from their true freshman seasons and into the NFL. The Red team may have the most skilled cornerback in Amukamara, but Bullocks and Gerry don’t quite have the career résumés of Brown and Minter. If you’re looking for an oversight here, Barron Miles and Pat Fischer would be places to start. ADVANTAGE: WHITE

SPECIAL TEAMS: The White team got the two best returners in school history in Rodgers and Groce and the best kicker in school history in Henery. Ballgame. Newcombe was a very good returner, and Abdullah was at times, but neither were in the category of Rodgers — so good there’s an award named after him — and Groce, who returned five punts for touchdowns (and was also a terrific corner). ADVANTAGE: WHITE

OVERALL: Frazier and Rozier better hum on the option, and Fryar had better get behind Washington or Ralph Brown on some deep routes if the Red is going to pull off a win here. The White team is strong top-to-bottom, has a kicker with 60-yard range, and can deploy two different guys to return kickoffs or punts for touchdowns. Take the WHITE by a touchdown.

