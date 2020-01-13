...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
FOOTBALL
Six former Huskers named to ESPN's 150 greatest college football players list
Former wide receiver Johnny Rodgers came in at No. 39 on the list. Rodgers was on the Huskers first two championship teams and remains Nebraska's all-time leaders in touchdown catches (25) and punt return yards (1,515).
Dave Rimington was named No. 48. The two-time All American center remains the only player to win the Outland Trophy twice.
Ndamukong Suh claimed No. 63 on the list. Suh is the only defensive player to win Associated Press Player of the Year. His senior year at on the D-line, he recorded 85 tackles (24 for loss), 12 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups. He also received the Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski honors.
Mike Rozier landed at No. 68. The former running back and Heisman winner holds records for most rushing touchdowns in a season (29) and career rushing yards (4,780) among others.
Former quarterback Tommie Frazier claimed No. 97. He led the Huskers to Tom Osborne's first national championships in 1994 and 95. He finished with 5,476 total offensive yards and thew 43 touchdowns in his Husker career.
Former defensive lineman Rich Glover was named No. 112. The two-time All-American made 22 tackles in the Game of the Century — Nebraska's 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. He won both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.
Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class
Alante Brown
Alex Conn
Blaise Gunnerson
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Henry Gray
Jaiden Francois
Jimari Butler
Jordon Riley
Keyshawn Greene
Logan Smothers
Marcus Fleming
Marquis Black
Marvin Scott
Nash Hutmacher
Niko Cooper
Omar Manning
Pheldarius Payne
Ronald Delancy
Sevion Morrison
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
William Nixon
Zavier Betts
