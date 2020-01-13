Six former Nebraska players were named to ESPN's 150 greatest players in college football's 150-year history list Monday night.

Former wide receiver Johnny Rodgers came in at No. 39 on the list. Rodgers was on the Huskers first two championship teams and remains Nebraska's all-time leaders in touchdown catches (25) and punt return yards (1,515).

Dave Rimington was named No. 48. The two-time All American center remains the only player to win the Outland Trophy twice.

Ndamukong Suh claimed No. 63 on the list. Suh is the only defensive player to win Associated Press Player of the Year. His senior year at on the D-line, he recorded 85 tackles (24 for loss), 12 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups. He also received the Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski honors.

Mike Rozier landed at No. 68. The former running back and Heisman winner holds records for most rushing touchdowns in a season (29) and career rushing yards (4,780) among others.

Former quarterback Tommie Frazier claimed No. 97. He led the Huskers to Tom Osborne's first national championships in 1994 and 95. He finished with 5,476 total offensive yards and thew 43 touchdowns in his Husker career.

Former defensive lineman Rich Glover was named No. 112. The two-time All-American made 22 tackles in the Game of the Century — Nebraska's 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. He won both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

