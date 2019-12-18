Other key offers: Oklahoma, Kansas State, Ohio State.
How he got here: Corcoran engaged in a year-long courtship with Nebraska, making the three-hour drive to campus numerous times. He committed in person with coaches the night before the spring game in April 2019. Despite considerable pressure elsewhere — in-state schools Kansas and Kansas State pursued him hard along with most of the national bluebloods — Corcoran found himself comparing each team with the Huskers. Playing time wasn't so much the draw for him as the potential transformative power of the strength program and joining a team on the rise. The top-rated player in NU's 2020 class will also enroll early.
Our take: Nebraska's current starting tackles will both be seniors next fall, and it isn't difficult to envision Corcoran paired with prized 2019 recruit Bryce Benhart to bookend future offensive lines. Corcoran is Nebraska's first O-lineman to finish as the highest-rated player in the class since Tanner Farmer in 2014. The barrel-chested Kansan has the strength and agility to thrive in a fast-paced scheme. The technique will need some refining, and Nebraska wants Corcoran to weigh somewhere in the neighborhood of 330 pounds, but he already has the frame and physical mindset of a quality "Pipeline" producer.
They said it: "I look at it as if you line up across from me, I'm going to be (mad). Because I want to dominate you, I'm gonna drive you into the dirt. I'm not going to take you lightly. If you line up across me, I take it as an insult. I try to put fear into people's eyes whenever I do line up across from them." — Turner Corcoran
