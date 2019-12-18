William Nixon

William Nixon had more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns during his senior season at Waco (Texas) Midway High School.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

Will Nixon

5-11, 185, WR

Waco (Texas) Midway High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars (No. 736 overall, No. 116 position)

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Baylor, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

How he got here: Making a name for himself was important for Nixon, which is why he choose not to play at his father's alma mater (Penn State) or where his father serves as offensive coordinator (Baylor). An October official visit sealed matters for Nixon, who had only Purdue and NU pitch him as a dual-threat rusher/receiver option. The standout capped his prep career with another versatile showing, stacking up 2,087 total offensive yards and 29 touchdowns.

Our take: Nixon grew up around the game, observing pro backs like LeSean McCoy, Reggie Bush and Lamar Miller during his father's coaching stops in the NFL. That experience should help him quickly fall in somewhere behind starter Wan'Dale Robinson at Nebraska's Duck-R combo spot, which has weathered considerable attrition. His father, Jeff Nixon, says his son's top strengths are route running and "exceptional" hands — the kind that have made him a standout baseball outfielder as well. Joining a Husker offense that was starved for weapons in 2019, Nixon is one to watch at multiple positions.

They said it: “It has been a tough process deciding. I have met so many great staffs and people at other schools that I visited. But in the end I feel like I will succeed best at Nebraska both on and off the field.” — William Nixon

