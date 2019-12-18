Other key offers: Baylor, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame
How he got here: Making a name for himself was important for Nixon, which is why he choose not to play at his father's alma mater (Penn State) or where his father serves as offensive coordinator (Baylor). An October official visit sealed matters for Nixon, who had only Purdue and NU pitch him as a dual-threat rusher/receiver option. The standout capped his prep career with another versatile showing, stacking up 2,087 total offensive yards and 29 touchdowns.
Our take: Nixon grew up around the game, observing pro backs like LeSean McCoy, Reggie Bush and Lamar Miller during his father's coaching stops in the NFL. That experience should help him quickly fall in somewhere behind starter Wan'Dale Robinson at Nebraska's Duck-R combo spot, which has weathered considerable attrition. His father, Jeff Nixon, says his son's top strengths are route running and "exceptional" hands — the kind that have made him a standout baseball outfielder as well. Joining a Husker offense that was starved for weapons in 2019, Nixon is one to watch at multiple positions.
They said it: “It has been a tough process deciding. I have met so many great staffs and people at other schools that I visited. But in the end I feel like I will succeed best at Nebraska both on and off the field.” — William Nixon
Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class
Alante Brown
Alex Conn
Blaise Gunnerson
Eteva Mauga-Clements
Henry Gray
Jaiden Francois
Jimari Butler
Jordon Riley
Keyshawn Greene
Logan Smothers
Marcus Fleming
Marquis Black
Marvin Scott
Nash Hutmacher
Niko Cooper
Omar Manning
Ronald Delancy
Sevion Morrison
Tamon Lynum
Turner Corcoran
William Nixon
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.