The Big Ten has a game plan. That’s a good start.
Actually, call it a hope. With all we still don't know about this pandemic, there’s no such thing as making plans with the coronavirus.
Big Ten administrators released their rough draft on Thursday. That’s essentially what this is, the idea of playing only conference games this fall.
A first draft. An outline, punctuated with the phrase “If the conference is able to participate in fall sports ...”
This first draft is extremely optimistic and most definitely subject to change by audibles and adjustments from the virus up in the booth.
I have the feeling we’re in for an autumn full of revisions, made week by week, day by day as the roller-coaster pandemic that began in March rolls toward winter.
The Big Ten plays nine league football games. The way things are going, Rutgers has a better chance of winning the Big Ten than all 14 teams playing nine league games this year.
I would say a slate of division-only games — six — would be a full season that administrators and coaches should grab and run with if offered by the pandemic. Wearing gloves, of course.
That’s a guess. But you can only sit around and make wild guesses about this pandemic for so long.
The clock is ticking. Whether it’s Big Ten honchos or school district administrators right here in Nebraska, at some point you have to make a move, take action. And then leave plenty of wiggle room in that plan in case the pandemic zigs when you’re expecting zag.
Or, if some folks still refuse to take this pandemic seriously.
That’s why I applaud the Big Ten for coming up with the first draft. It’s a good move, the only move for now.
By going first, the Big Ten threw down a bit of a gauntlet to the other power five leagues. It’s a power move, for those obsessed with college football playoff formulas and wondering how that will compute without nonconference games.
Oh, sorry. College Football Playoff? Who are we kidding?
The college presidents who hire and fire coaches in the name of winning titles have a much bigger issue on their desks: Should they open their campus to students or go remote and online?
Without students on campus, there will be no student-athletes in Saturday stadiums.
Those individual decisions will be made in the coming weeks. And each university, dealing with different pandemic numbers in their own cities and states, will make the call that’s best for their students.
That’s for later. For now, the Big Ten was right to provide a road map. And it’s the right map.
Nonconference games pay bills. But there are just too many questions, and too many fears and unknowns, for schools to load up 60-70 players on airplanes, put them in hotels — and then on the field.
Schools from lower leagues that can’t necessarily afford consistent testing. Those schools’ athletic budgets depend on games with Nebraska.
It’s a Catch-22. It’s also COVID-19.
There aren’t many easy calls for athletic directors, but this one was obvious.
The loss of the three games provides room to give any games that are played some social distancing room.
And you bet your Husker mask this will be necessary.
What are the chances nine games are played? Earlier this week Rutgers announced that it was going to mostly online classes this fall, with limited student housing available.
The cynic here says that seems like just enough wiggle room to keep the Scarlet Knights’ football season alive. But it certainly seems tenuous at best.
Let’s just say I wouldn’t buy any plane tickets to New Jersey for that Oct. 24 Nebraska-Rutgers game.
Then there is Ohio State, which had enough COVID-19 activity recently to pause voluntary workouts of seven of its teams, including football. It’s July 9, but August isn’t that far off.
So while I like the Big Ten’s move, I am standing by my proposed plan — hope — for this 2020 season.
Play six division games. Mix in three or four bye weeks that can act as pause buttons or replacement dates for games that get nixed.
Northwestern hosts the Huskers on Oct. 3. The week before, the Wildcats are at Penn State. Say that four to six Northwestern players contract the virus while in lovely State College, Pennsylvania.
And say that Northwestern officials and coach Pat Fitzgerald call a timeout. They want to see how far the virus has spread in their own camp. They call Bill Moos: Sorry, but we’re taking the week off.
This could happen any and every week this fall, including down on 10th Street, Lincoln, USA.
That’s what we’re looking at: a season full of starts and stops and games that don’t get played.
My most optimistic scenario is that all six of those league games get played, and two division champs are crowned.
Do you make two teams get on planes and travel to Indy to decide a Big Ten champ? When a Rose Bowl likely won’t be played?
Instead, you crown two division champs and call it good. And, hopefully, safe.
All this could be washed away in a month, if administrators are forced to go to all online classes in the name of student safety.
I believe every effort will be made to find a compromise: Bring the students back, with strict guidelines and masks everywhere. And hope and pray you can get to Thanksgiving.
In that vein, I also believe athletic directors will try to delay the start of the football season as long as possible to keep those financially burdened football seasons alive. Like, mid-September.
The Big Ten has no shortage of smart folks who are paid a ton of money to make smart decisions. Those decisions typically are made based on research and experience.
That can’t be the case now.
A Big Ten season has no chance without another plan. How often are athletes tested? What’s the protocol for positive cases? Are schools transparent with the rest of the league on positive cases? A league-wide guideline would seem to be in order.
The administrators can control that. What they can’t control is a virus that affects individuals — including young folks — in different ways.
But the clock was ticking. They had to call a play. The Big Ten has a game plan. But we’re a long way from the fourth quarter.
