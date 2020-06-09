First, Scott Frost has some words that will be good for the Nebraska football fan’s soul.
“It’s looking like we’re going to start (practice) on time,” Frost said. “We’ll see if that changes, but it looks good for an on-time start right now.”
Frost said that would be either August 5 or August 7. He couldn’t remember. He’s been a little distracted the last few months.
Before that, the Huskers are expected to go through supervised walk-through practices and meetings for about two weeks at the end of July. The NCAA is expected to approve that for all schools later this week.
Day by day, college football feels closer to coming back. And Frost feels more like a college football coach.
Any slice of normalcy is welcome in these strangest of times, where Frost is found himself coaching his staff and mentoring players on a computer screen.
Then there’s the husband and father who stayed in his house, venturing out to his office as “essential personnel” and, yes, to the grocery store with the perfect disguise.
“I don’t know if I ever got recognized,” Frost said. “Especially if I had a mask and a hat on.”
He may have to try that in the future.
In the meantime, Frost is facing the most challenging preparation to a season he’s ever had.
He had time to chat on Tuesday, and we talked about that and the nation’s racial discussion, players on social media, JD Spielman and his expectations for this season.
Q: What have you been able to do as a team since the pandemic began in March?
A: “It’s been tricky. We started bringing our guys back earlier than most. For a lot of our guys it was safer for them to be in Lincoln than where they were.
“Some weren’t getting the nutrition they needed, weren’t getting the academic support, working out in garages and nasty gyms where you couldn’t be sure of their health. Some kids, it made sense to stay where they were.”
Frost said all communication has been by Zoom. Assistant coaches could talk scheme and playbook with their position players, but a lot wasn’t accomplished.
Frost said the majority of the team is in Lincoln now and able to do workouts supervised by strength coach Zach Duval.
“I wish I had never heard the word Zoom,” Frost said. “It’s not really easy to communicate on those things. We tried to stay as close as we could as a staff. We tried to keep the players’ minds on football.”
Q: Entering year three, this is still a crucial time for the development of your program. What did the pandemic do to that timetable?
A: “I feel good where we are as a team. We’re going to be interesting as a team.
“We have some veterans who have been through a lot and ready to take on a lot. And we have some new guys who are going to have to learn what to do and how to do it.
“We have a mix, some new guys at linebacker and receiver, and veterans at places like tight end and offensive line. Because of that we’re going to approach things a little different. We’ll need to keep the older guys from getting bored and get the younger guys in shape and knowing what to do.
“We didn’t just miss 15 practices (in the spring). We didn’t get a bowl practice last year.
“Some schools had some spring practice. Northwestern got in 12 practices. There are some schools that had 20 or 30 more practices than we did. We have to find a way to make up that gap. We’ve been trying to challenge them mentally so they’ll be ready. It’s going to be a fight.”
Frost has watched the protests — locally and nationally — the last two weeks. He said he’s had some discussions with his players about it. And he’s encouraging his players to voice their opinion and protest if they want.
“I do feel good about where the team is with us and how everybody feels about it,” Frost said. “But there’s a lot of angry people, a lot of emotions involved in it. All we can do is be there for our team as best we can.
“If there’s an American who can look at what happened and feel good about it or not be irate at what happened ... I’m sure there are. But it’s shocking to think people would not have strong feelings about what happened.
“We want our players to have the ability to voice their opinions, protest if they want to, however they want to deal with it. We’re certainly going to be supportive.
“We are kind of leaders of the state and the community and I think it’s important for people to know where we stand on it. But our first priority is our players’ safety and well-being and making sure all of them feel safe in the community.”
Q: Would you support a decision by your players to kneel during the national anthem this fall? A few Husker players did that a year or two before you arrived, and there were harsh critics, including the governor and a couple of regents.
A: “We’ll see how this thing shakes out. I know there are a lot of strong opinions, both ways. The only way I would answer that is, I want our players to be able to voice their opinions. I don’t want to direct those opinions.
“There are only a few schools in our league that are out on the field for the national anthem. We’re not out on the field unless we decide to change it. It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out. But I want our guys to feel free to voice their opinions.”
Q: What is your take on players and social media? That’s been in the news lately at Florida State and Iowa.
A: “Our players are on there. I’ve just always thought that stifling speech is the wrong way to go.
“All we can do is educate our kids about the consequences of it. They have to realize that what you put out on social media is your resume to the world.
“We want our guys to be smart about how they portray themselves. I’m going to support them in any way they feel the need to express themselves. We’ll make suggestions on how they want to be portrayed, but we’re certainly not going to tell them what to say.”
Q: Can you shed any light into JD Spielman’s departure?
A: “I don’t want to say a lot right now other than it was pretty mutual and in everybody’s best interest to get a fresh start. I think the world of JD and I’m thankful for the contributions he made here. I think it was best for everyone.”
Q: You have a highly-ranked receiving group coming in this summer. Your system thrives with playmakers at that position. Do you see this as an immediate upgrade?
A: “We haven’t had the guys to make this happen yet. Obviously J.D. was a really good player. Stanley Morgan was exactly what we needed.
“Some other guys contributed and they are going to help us. It was a position group that wasn’t deep or what we needed when we got here. It’s been a work in progress to get to a point where we can get defenses backed up, make plays and open up the run game.”
Q: How much will that impact Adrian Martinez’ attempt to bounce back from last season? How is Martinez been doing?
A: “He’s been good. I think Adrian would be the first one to say he wishes he had had a better year last season. That said, we need to get better around him, too.
“He was battling through some things last year, some injuries. We need to make sure our receivers are in the right place and get open. We need to make sure we give him more time. We need to be better around him and I think there’s some things he can get better at. I think he will.”
Q: Have your expectations for this season changed because of the pandemic?
A: “It’s probably a little too early to tell. I do feel good about a couple things.
“I feel better about the talent we have than at any time since we got here. I definitely feel better about the attitudes and relationships on the team.
“The challenge that we’ve gone through with the virus and the shutdown has probably brought us closer together as a football team. I really like where the locker room is right now.”
Hopefully, very soon, it will be busy again.
