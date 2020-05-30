Compton’s latest post is titled, “Listen, Be Slow to Speak and Seek To Understand.”
He begins with a disclaimer, saying that because he grew up in a “99 percent white” town, Compton calls himself a “very discredited human when speaking on these issues.”
But then he immediately bolsters his credentials.
Compton wrote, “I have had the blessing to go from a small town in Missouri to being in a locker room with guys from all over the country at the University of Nebraska, then to NFL locker rooms where I’ve had the opportunity to learn from my black teammates about a world that I’ll never fully be able to comprehend.”
Compton said he hesitated to write the post because, like a lot of folks, he can “get uncomfortable in these conversations. That’s OK, though. You must ... get uncomfortable to start growing.”
Here is the meat of Compton’s message, and it’s as levelheaded and profound as any you’ll read on the topic.
“We must truly remove ourselves from our own bubble of life to understand what someone else might be going through or the realities they face every single day. ...
“We all have so many opinions because we’ve lived a different life than the next person. If you think about it, we go from learning within our family to learning within a community to our town/city, to our college bubbles, to our careers, and so on. ...
“Some of those bubbles never diversify. Some are always changing. If you take all of these different views, opinions, experiences, and put them on a social platform the potential for chaos is very high.
“As someone who tries to play the middle and tries not to get too wrapped up in politics, religion, etc., I find myself feeling a responsibility to speak up. But if there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that you don’t always need to know exactly what to say in order to be a voice for change.”
This is my favorite part of the blog, including the opening sentence, where Compton says he felt a responsibility to use his voice and platform now “especially as a white man speaking on social justice.”
This feels different. This is different.
Not that athletes are speaking out on the topic. It’s that so many white athletes — and coaches — seem to be taking part in the conversation.
There’s a history of African American athletes speaking on social injustice. From Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jim Brown at the “Ali Summit” to Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics to Colin Kaepernick.
Closer to home, there was Michael Rose-Ivey, taking a knee during the national anthem before the Nebraska-Northwestern game in 2016.
Athletes who took a knee back then did so to protest the very thing that happened in Minneapolis last week.
So the conversation has not changed. But perhaps some of the voices have.
Joe Burrow, 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, tweeted, “The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz posted a lengthy tweet that said, in closing, “I don’t understand the society we live in that doesn’t value all human life. It’s heartbreaking and disturbing. My prayers go out to every man, woman and child who has to endure the effects of the racism in our society.”
Clemson senior quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted, “There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.
“If you put yourself in someone’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels, that’s when you know things must change.”
Several college coaches posted comments on Twitter, including Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who played and worked in Minneapolis for the Timberwolves.
Hoiberg said Minneapolis “holds a special place in my heart. … I pray that this beautiful city can rise above the hate and serve as a national role model for making positive, meaningful change in this country.”
The coach added that he would be having conversations with his players on these topics and how to “make positive change.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen tweeted: “My heart is broken by what is going on in this country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!”
And Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter offered this: “I will never know what it is like to move through this world as a black person in America and I don’t know what the answers are. What I do know is that I want to be part of the solution.”
It’s worth noting that college coaches have a motive for speaking out: to gain attention of recruits and to show their own players they have their backs. But there’s no reason to not take them at face value, either.
Coaches — and athletes — don’t have to enter this arena. Some would rather remain neutral. Sticking to sports is much safer, especially when endorsement dollars can be on the line.
But in a time athletes and coaches have become commentators, on all the various medium available, it’s good to see them entering the conversation.
Too often we forget that there is real value in that conversation.
We live in a world of a million takes, on all the TV screens and social media platforms, 24/7. And we’re either this or that. It seems we can’t just disagree with someone, we have to block them and turn away.
Sometimes you can agree to disagree, and other times you can stop and learn from another point of view.
When men like Hoiberg, Painter, Wentz and Lawrence engage these discussions in their locker room, perhaps the best thing they can do is listen.
That’s what a wise man was saying on Saturday.
“Now is not the time to argue,” Compton wrote. “Now is the time to listen, be slow to speak, and seek to understand. Bring someone along with you and continue to be an example.”
I hear you, Will. I should have listened to you a long time ago.
Protest of George Floyd’s killing draws thousands in Omaha
