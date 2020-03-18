Before the College Football Hall of Fame phone call, before he clutched the Heisman Trophy, before Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass and the legacy that followed, Eric Crouch was like the rest of us.
Nervous. Glued to his TV.
This was on the week of Sept. 11, 2001. It was the autumn of Crouch. His senior year as quarterback of Nebraska. A big year with big things expected.
Then unimaginable things happened, and the games stopped.
As we talked on the phone Wednesday — in our houses during the coronavirus pandemic — Crouch and I recalled 9/11, which happened after the third game of Crouch’s senior year.
“There’s a lot of similarities,” Crouch said. “I remember being glued to the television. I felt like I watched buildings burning for two months.”
Then came the fourth game of the 2001 season — an unforgettable home game against Rice that was moved to a Thursday night.
“I remember the fans creating an American flag on the east side (of Memorial Stadium),” Crouch said. “Pretty touching moment.
“I remember going down to Ground Zero with the Heisman Trophy (later that December) and actually received some signed construction helmets that some of the firemen and paramedics had signed for me.
“I still think whatever happens, we’re a resilient country, a resilient state. You just have to think things will get back soon.”
I first met Crouch his senior year at Millard North. He doesn’t remember the interview. I do. He was polite, respectful, thoughtful in his answers. He hasn’t changed much.
People nicknamed him “The Kid” back then. The Kid had quite a run, literally, culminating with news of his making the College Football Hall of Fame last week.
“I was surprised,” said Crouch, who found out on vacation in Jamaica with his wife, Nicole, and several friends.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve received any football award. It was pretty touching for me. It made me reflect on all the times I had at Nebraska and all the people who helped me. It was nothing I did on my own.
“A lot of people should be proud, and those people know who they are.”
Like most quarterbacks, Crouch had his fans and his critics. Like most Nebraska quarterbacks of that era, Crouch was tough. He got beat up. He always seemed to be playing hurt.
He was the best running quarterback I’ve ever seen in college football. That includes the NU guys and the wishbone Sooners. There were the instincts. But mostly the speed. Crouch could outrun all of them.
That was my argument for Crouch winning the Heisman in 2001. Why can’t the best quarterback be one who runs?
He was the last Nebraska quarterback to win a conference title (1999, Big 12) and play for a national title. And Crouch had the perfect word to describe his career.
“I would say it was pretty epic,” Crouch said. “I just put my head down and worked. Now I’m starting to see the fruits of that labor.
“As the years go by, you start appreciating it more and more. I was very fortunate to be there at a time when things were very stable. I’m very honored to wear this (HOF) for the program. We need more positivity. Hopefully something like this can help the young kids who are in there now, it is possible at Nebraska.”
For me, Crouch’s career was defined by a Mount Rushmore of plays: 1. Bulldozing the Iowa defensive back, 1999; 2. The 95-yard touchdown run at Missouri, 2001; 3. The Facemask at Kansas State, 1998; and 4. The Catch vs. Oklahoma, 2001.
What did he remember about each one?
The Iowa run: “I remember it was emotional. I was not the starter. It was instinct. I didn’t want people to think I was weak, ever. Early in my career, I had to make some statements, especially at a time when I wasn’t the starter. I had to make something happen. It made a statement for how I wanted the rest of my career to go.”
The Missouri run: “We were in a tight game, in a tough position back on the 5-yard line, third-and-9. If we punt they might get it and score. Wilson (Thomas) wasn’t ready for me to throw the ball. I had somebody on me that might have influenced the throw so I just decided let’s be instinctual and let’s be an athlete. I had guys working, blocking. I had to make a few guys miss. I’m hoping somebody can break that record of the longest run soon.”
On the facemask: “In today’s age, with replay and better camera angles, it would have been a bigger deal. We were probably on our 30 or 40. The clock was ticking.
“It was a pass play and I tried to step up and I got grabbed by my facemask. When I got up, I was in shock that the flag wasn’t thrown. The (official) was standing there, within 10 feet. You can quote me on this: I saw video image of him actually reaching into his pocket and then he pushed the flag back down. That was the win of the century (for Kansas State).”
In 2012, Crouch was an analyst for Fox and had to interview K-State coach Bill Snyder: “I walked into his office. I made a comment that my neck was a little sore. He kind of laughed. It was a little icebreaker, a little gut-punch.”
On Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass: Crouch said the Monday before the No. 3 Huskers vs. No. 2 Oklahoma game, coach Frank Solich showed the offensive players a highlight reel of track plays from the NU-OU series. Then he showed the reverse pass and said the Huskers would use it.
“We were all jacked up,” Crouch said. “So we get to practice. On Monday, it didn’t work. We fumbled the pitch or something. Second day, we was like offsides or something. Third day, it was a sack or an interception. Thursday rolls around and coach says, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’ So I crossed it off my game sheet.
“When he called it in the game, I was really kind of shocked. What is he thinking? We knew what we were doing, we just couldn’t get it to work. So the first time it worked was in the game. And it worked pretty well, I must say.”
This Mount Rushmore might need six heads. Crouch said two of his favorite plays didn’t make that list.
One was a 9-yard pass to tight end Tracey Wistrom on third-and-9 to set up Crouch’s winning run in overtime at Notre Dame in 2000.
The other: The comeback drive in which Crouch completed four straight passes to set up Josh Brown’s winning field goal to beat Colorado in 2000.
“John Elway was my idol growing up,” Crouch said. “I just loved him because he would keep playing football until the last second of the game. He was the greatest comeback player at that time. I had such a rush to do that, throwing the football.
“Nebraska quarterbacks just never got credit for throwing the ball because we never did it.”
Q: You look at all the smaller quarterbacks in the NFL now, guys who can run. Does it make you wish you’d played now?
A: “It’s awesome. The players are such great athletes. The defensive ends are so fast and quick, you need a quarterback who can make them miss. Kyler Murray — who would have thought a 5-10 player would be drafted. Baker Mayfield. Russell Wilson. Cam Newton, that guy can run.”
Q: Where do you keep your Heisman?
A: “I have it at home. I don’t put it on display or anything. I think I need to think about building some kind of case, where people can’t bump it or grab it or knock it off the shelf.”
His daughter, Lexi, is a junior at UNL. His son, Carson, is a sophomore at Elkhorn South. Eric owns Crouch Recreation, which provides equipment and does work for parks and schools in Nebraska and South Dakota.
He has dabbled in a lot. He traveled around the state in medical sales. He tried TV. He spent one year as running back coach for former Husker Jeff Jamrog at Midland University.
But Crouch has found a passion in youth sports. He helped create the Elkhorn Athletic Association, which provides select sports teams in football, softball, baseball and basketball.
Then there’s a seven-on-seven, one-hand touch passing league as part of Crouch’s ARQ Athletics. It’s for boys in fourth through ninth grade, and a girls league might start up soon.
“I enjoy coaching but the problem with it, I can’t give 80 hours a week,” Crouch said. “I run a business. I like to do some philanthropy work, like to hang out with my family and dogs. To be able to stay in that lane, that many hours, is a difficult job. I have a lot of respect for coaches. I couldn’t handle that.
“I have a lot of fun (with youth leagues). I coached my son for four years and really enjoyed it.”
Q: Do you still get recognized everywhere you go, from Jamaica to Omaha?
A: “I get comments like, you look like so and so. I always shake my head. How did they pick me out of a crowd? It just goes to show, for many years your name is in the paper, you’re playing football. But it’s been awhile. Now, I want to give back. People have been great to me for so many years.”
Q: Do you remember that interview we did back at Millard North?
A: “Which one? Was it after a game at Buell? I’ll have to go back and read that one. See if you’ve changed over the years.”
Um, no comment. One more question. And it’s a big one.
How’s your toilet paper supply?
“Solid. No shortage there. We’re just telling them to eat a little less.”
He can say that. He’s a hall of famer.
