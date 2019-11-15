Tyrin Ferguson

Tyrin Ferguson, a fifth-year senior outside linebacker, is no longer on the Husker football team.

With three games left in his career, Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson is no longer with the team, a NU official confirmed Friday.

Ferguson, a fifth-year senior, played sparingly in 2019 — recording just four tackles — after a productive 2018 that included 36 tackles and six tackles for loss. His decline in playing time coincided with an increase in playing time for freshman Garrett Nelson, who received a Blackshirt this week.

Ferguson last played at Minnesota, but he was not available for the Indiana game, coach Scott Frost said at a press conference. Ferguson was available at Purdue.

Ferguson finishes his career with 48 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

