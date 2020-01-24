Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had his best season as a Husker in 2019, and now he's projected as a late-round NFL draft pick.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Darrion Daniels was compared to a "massive dancing bear." Lamar Jackson heard old jokes about how he shares a name with a current NFL starting quarterback.

It's all been part of the get-to-know-you process with scouts, evaluators and media as the former Nebraska defenders prepare for one last game that could affect their draft stock.

Daniels, a defensive lineman, and the cornerback Jackson will compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, after a week's worth of drills, measurements, preparations and interviews. The exhibition kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Both Blackshirts are on the North squad, which is coached by Matt Patricia and his Detroit Lions staff. The South — guided by former Husker quarterback and Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor — boasts three accomplished college quarterbacks in Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Colorado's Steven Montez.

One of Jackson's highlights of the week was knocking away a deep ball meant for former five-star prospect and USC standout Michael Pittman in a one-on-one drill Tuesday. The corner, officially measured as the tallest (6-foot-2) and biggest (206 pounds) at the Senior Bowl, is also one of two corners present with arms longer than 32 inches. He tweeted it was his first time playing football since Nebraska's season ended in November.

He said in an interview it is a "blessing and a curse" to be one of the tallest corners because he must again prove his speed, quickness and hip mobility to talent evaluators. He's currently projected to be drafted in the range of rounds 4-7 but could bump that higher.

"I just try to put my best self on film," Jackson said. "At the end of the day, if you're watching film and you really know football, you're gonna know 'That boy can play football.'"

Jackson, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, ended his senior year with a career-best 40 tackles and three interceptions across 12 games.

Darrion Daniels

Darrion Daniels made a splash in his one season with the Huskers and became a team captain.

Daniels, meanwhile, impressed scouts with his "churn" and "motor" at the line. One writer, ProFootballNetwork.com NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline, tweeted the lineman "looks like a massive dancing bear in drills. Huge but quick and nimble." He measured 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds this week.

The Texas native and longtime Oklahoma State standout transferred to Nebraska a year ago to play with his brother, Damion, and quickly became a team captain known for his big size and bigger personality. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention with a career-best 34 tackles (four for loss). Mock drafts project Daniels to go on the third and final day of the draft.

Both former Huskers will have the chance to work in front of NFL scouts again at Nebraska's pro day and potentially the NFL combine if they earn an invite.

In another Nebraska connection of note, former Husker defensive lineman Mike Rucker will be a "Legends Captain" captain for the North squad, meaning he attends practices and meetings and mentors players.

The last former Husker to play in the Senior Bowl was quarterback Tanner Lee, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Other former Huskers Carlos and Khalil Davis played in another all-star event, the East-West Shrine Bowl, last week.

The 2020 NFL draft will run April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

