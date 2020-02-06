Sean Snyder, the longtime Kansas State special teams coordinator who was a candidate for a role at Nebraska, has taken a full-time assistant coaching job at USC, according to the Manhattan Mercury.
Snyder will be the special teams coordinator, according to the report.
Nebraska does not have a full-time assistant coaching job open, as all ten positions are full.
NU lost its special teams coordinator, Jovan Dewitt, to North Carolina. He was replaced by Mike Dawson, who is not slated to coach special teams.
