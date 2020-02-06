Sean Snyder

Sean Snyder was a longtime special teams coordinator for his dad, Bill, at Kansas State.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sean Snyder, the longtime Kansas State special teams coordinator who was a candidate for a role at Nebraska, has taken a full-time assistant coaching job at USC, according to the Manhattan Mercury

Snyder will be the special teams coordinator, according to the report. 

Nebraska does not have a full-time assistant coaching job open, as all ten positions are full. 

NU lost its special teams coordinator, Jovan Dewitt, to North Carolina. He was replaced by Mike Dawson, who is not slated to coach special teams. 

Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started