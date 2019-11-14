LINCOLN — Nebraska is focused on Wisconsin and finding a way to reach bowl eligibility with three regular-season games remaining.
But as Scott Frost reminded multiple times throughout his hour-long radio appearance on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday, the Huskers are also keeping an eye toward the future.
That was perhaps no more evident than in discussing an offensive line that the head coach said has made "progress" this season. The team would ideally like to have junior and starting right tackle Matt Farniok operating at guard if it had the depth to do so.
There are no seniors on this year's starting O-line, but Frost said the 2019 class of redshirting linemen will be impact players soon — coaches have often mentioned their optimism about freshmen Bryce Benhart, Ethan Piper and Brant Banks in particular.
"I know there's several of them that are going to help us be better next year," Frost said.
Regarding the 2020 class, Frost said coaches initially thought they would have about 17 scholarships to give when they began mapping out strategies. With attrition in various capacities, the program is planning to sign a full class closer to 25. NU has 13 known verbal pledges with the Dec. 18 early signing date looming and a loaded crop of official visitors set to arrive in Lincoln this weekend.
"We feel good about where we are," Frost said. "We need to close on some kids here."
Other notables from Frost's appearance:
» Frost compared the injury to true freshman defensive back Noa Pola-Gates to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which is a kneecap dislocation. He said there was an option to try to rehab it or undergo surgery and the Huskers chose the latter for his long-term health. He will be ready to go for spring practices.
» With a little more conviction, Nebraska could have a handful of extra wins and already be bowl eligible, Frost said. The fact that it is just 4-5 should be motivation to those within the program.
"With a few plays here and there, the record would be completely different and this year would be completely different," Frost said. "But that's why we have to keep working and coaches and players alike have to keep doing things a little bit better to get this over the hump."
» Quarterback Adrian Martinez improved as the Purdue game went on, Frost said, but missed some things he normally wouldn't. There was rust as well, and the sophomore is still not fully healthy. The coach added that he feels "great" about the QB making those plays moving forward, even under public scrutiny.
"You want to be in that position where everybody's attention is on you, and there's no place like Nebraska for that," said Frost, a former NU quarterback. "But there's good and bad that comes along with that. And going through a little bit of the dark side of that made me a better player. And I think it will do the same with Adrian."
» Recent success means a little more than historical success, Frost said. But tradition still matters. He used the example that some kids don't know the movies "Gladiator" or "Caddyshack," let alone which college football teams were dominant in the 1990s.
» Asked by a caller what part of the job has been harder than expected, Frost listed fixing the culture and acquiring talent.
"We've slugged through some pretty tough times here," Frost said. "It's going to make it even sweeter when we turn the corner."
» True freshman inside linebacker Nick Henrich was a player Frost thought would help the Huskers this year before suffering an injury. He added that the Omaha Burke grad is on track to play yet this season and gain some experience for the future.
» Senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels has been "maybe our best leader on the whole team," Frost said. The line in general has also played better than what it appears to the "untrained eye."
"In the run game, most of our issues have come from second- and third-level guys not being quite where they're supposed to be or getting there in time," Frost said. "And there's been some on the D-line for sure, but that group's played pretty well all year."
