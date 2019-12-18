Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez had surgery; Husker QB is expected to be ready for spring camp

Scott Frost hinted throughout the season Nebraska's Adrian Martinez was “not 100%,” but always hedged when asked to explain further.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery after the conclusion of NU’s season, coach Scott Frost said on Wednesday.

Frost hinted throughout the season Martinez was “not 100%,” but always hedged when asked to explain further. Martinez missed two games of his sophomore season after suffering a knee injury during the Northwestern game. He finished the year with 1,956 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

When asked directly on if Martinez had surgery, Frost answered by saying quite a few players had minor surgeries after the season.

"I think the kid's a trooper for battling with what he battled through this year," Frost said.

He expects Martinez, as well as the rest of those who had surgery, to be ready for spring football.

