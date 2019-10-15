...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 27.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Nebraska defensive end Ty Robinson is among the freshmen who will get a longer look from coaches during the bye week.
LINCOLN — As Nebraska continues its bye week after a 34-7 loss to Minnesota, NU coach Scott Frost issued an open invitation to the program's freshmen to make a move during this week's practices to help the team over its final five games.
"We're going to give the young guys a lot of reps and see if any of them are ready to come out of their redshirt and give us four games at the end of the year," Frost said.
NU practiced Tuesday and will work out against Wednesday and Friday.
Was Frost talking about any particular players?
"Any and all of them, honestly," Frost said.
He mentioned interior offensive lineman Ethan Piper, right tackle Bryce Benhart, running back Rahmir Johnson and defensive ends Mosai Newsom and Ty Robinson.
"There's too many to count," Frost said. "If those guys are ready to play, we can seriously use the help and the depth there."
All of the players Frost referenced directly still can retain their redshirts if they play four or fewer games. NU has generally tried to retain as many redshirts as possible.
One player who burned his redshirt, freshman Wan'Dale Robinson, injured his ankle in the Minnesota game but will be fine, Frost said, going forward.
Photos: Husker football walk-ons who've played during 2019 season
Nebraska leans heavily on its walk-on program, and many have seen the field during the 2019 season. Here's a collection of all those who've appeared in at least one game this season, listed alphabetically by last name.
1 of 18
Fyn Anderson
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-3, 305
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southeast
THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Armstrong
Class: Senior
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 5-11, 215
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
THE WORLD-HERALD
Brody Belt
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-8, 185
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Millard West
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Cassidy
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 225
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Pius X
THE WORLD-HERALD
Damian Jackson
Class: Sophomore
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-2, 275
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
High school: Shadow Ridge
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Johnson
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-3, 240
Hometown: Gretna, Nebraska
High school: Gretna
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Jorgensen
Class: Freshman
Position: Placekicker
Height/weight: 5-9, 185
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln Southwest
THE WORLD-HERALD
Reid Karel
Class: Senior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Seward, Nebraska
High school: Seward
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Mazour
Class: Senior
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-9, 200
Hometown: Albion, Nebraska
High school: Boone Central
THE WORLD-HERALD
Lane McCallum
Class: Sophomore
Position: Safety/placekicker
Height/weight: 6-2, 220
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
THE WORLD-HERALD
Simon Otte
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 205
Hometown: York, Nebraska
High school: York
THE WORLD-HERALD
William Przystup
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
High school: Oviedo
THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer
Class: Freshman
Position: Inside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-1, 220
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
High school: Lincoln North Star
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Schommer
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Outside linebacker
Height/weight: 6-4, 250
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
High school: Norfolk
THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Stalbird
Class: Redshirt freshman
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-0, 210
Hometown: Kearney, Nebraska
High school: Kearney
THE WORLD-HERALD
Eli Sullivan
Class: Junior
Position: Safety
Height/weight: 6-2, 215
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado
High school: Longmont
THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Urbach
Class: Senior
Position: Long snapper
Height/weight: 6-3, 215
Hometown: Grosse Pointe, Michigan
High school: Grosse Pointe South
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kade Warner
Class: Sophomore
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 6-1, 210
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
High school: Desert Mountain
THE WORLD-HERALD
