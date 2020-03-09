Scott Frost, Huskers supportive of JD Spielman

JD Spielman caught 49 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season.

LINCOLN — On the first day of spring practice, the talk about JD Spielman inside the walls of Memorial Stadium has nothing to do with football.

The senior wide receiver is still listed on the roster, but he's not at practice. He’s home in Minnesota on leave for the rest of the semester for mental health reasons, the football program said in a release last week.

“If he felt like he needed to leave, I supported him,” receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “We don’t talk football now. At this point it's, ‘Are you all right? Are you doing all right?’”

Spielman would be Nebraska's returning leader in receptions and yards. He caught 49 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. He has 2,546 career receiving yards.

Coach Scott Frost said Nebraska is “just backing off” right now to make sure Spielman is able to do what he needs to do. He didn’t classify Spielman’s absence as a “departure” from the team.

“We're keeping tabs on him and wish him the best while he's dealing with things that he has to deal with. Hopefully we can get him back at some point,” Frost said. “I think there'll be a lot of dialogue down the road, but right now we just wish him the best."

