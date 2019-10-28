Scott Frost

Scott Frost said he has no idea what led the Indiana athletic director to say Nebraska's coaching staff has no respect for the Hoosiers.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

If Nebraska's football staff is looking down on Indiana — as the Hoosiers' athletic director, Fred Glass, suggested Saturday after IU's win — Husker coach Scott Frost said it's news to him. 

"We've been scratching our heads wondering what that's all about," Frost said. "We don't have any idea, to be honest with you. I'd be curious to know." 

Glass told the Indianapolis Star on Saturday that the Huskers' staff had zero respect for the Hoosiers

“I’m very, very happy for our kids and very, very happy for our fans, because like (Indiana coach) Tom (Allen) said tonight, we’re sick of talking about how close we’ve been, one to a signature win and two to qualify for a bowl,” Glass said. “To hit both of those things today at Nebraska was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.”

Frost said he complimented Allen for the work he and his coaches have done with their team.

"I have no idea where it came from, so if it's something we did, I'd like to know," Frost said. "That's a dead issue to me. We're going to treat every opponent we play with respect. They're certainly having a good year so they deserve the success."

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription