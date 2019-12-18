LINCOLN — Scott Frost defended the athletic department’s handling of Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone, the two former Huskers in legal trouble for a string of sexual assault allegations that arose in August.
"The minute we were made aware of any accusation, we funneled it to the person we are supposed to funnel Title IX issues to immediately, suspended them indefinitely from the team and removed them from all football activities," Frost said. "And then we let Title IX and the authorities do their job."
The suspensions for Hunt and LeGrone were announced on Aug. 28. A report was filed with the Lincoln Police Department by a 19-year-old woman on the night of Aug. 25 accusing Hunt and LeGrone of sexual assault.
“The minute we were aware of anything and that came from a separate source, we reported it appropriately and that morning suspended them indefinitely," Frost said.
Both Hunt and LeGrone were arrested Dec. 10. LeGrone was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Hunt on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault. Neither player has been charged, but both are scheduled to appear in court Friday for an arraignment.
Attorneys for both have said their clients have done nothing wrong. Both entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 6.
The allegations came to light on Dec. 5 when a Title IX investigation report conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was obtained by ESPN. The report found that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies," according to ESPN. The university proposed a 2½-year suspension from campus for both Hunt and LeGrone for violating the sexual misconduct policy.
But since that Title IX investigation surfaced, more women have filed reports with LPD accusing Hunt and LeGrone of additional crimes. The World-Herald obtained reports from LPD that linked the two football players to five reports of nonconsensual sexual penetration and two reports of inappropriate touching of private parts.
The reports date back to August 2018 when an 18-year-old female student said she was penetrated without consent at a dorm room at University Suites. The reports also include a rape between August and October of 2018, a rape in September 2018, a rape on Feb. 7 and two women saying they were inappropriately touched on April 13.
An Aug. 25 report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the players’ off-campus apartment led to their arrest.
