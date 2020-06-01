In a statement released to Twitter on Monday evening, Nebraska coach Scott Frost called the recent deaths of African Americans "unacceptable" and prayed for "peace on the streets" Monday and moving forward.
The full text of the statement:
"The recent tragedies in this country are unacceptable. The senseless deaths that have occurred are inexcusable. We should all stand up against racism of any kind. It should have no place in this world. "I am hurting for our communities, our state, and our country. I am hurting for the black community and the black members of our team and our coaching staff. "We all respond to pain and grief in different ways. I have been raised to turn to faith and prayer. "I pray for peace on our streets tonight and peace on our streets moving forward. "I pray that God shows us all how to be caring for and accepting of one another. "I pray that God shows us all how to be agents for change.
"I humbly pray for the wisdom and strength to continue to lead our program in a positive way.
"I pray for love instead of anger and for equality instead of injustice. "We are all God's children! Please be safe, Nebraska.
The statement ended with a traditional Christian blessing from Numbers 6:24-26.
Frost is the third Husker coach to release a statement on the issue in recent days. Men's basketball coach
Fred Hoiberg and women's basketball coach Amy Williams did so over the weekend. Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau has his bag searched by law enforcement as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
A person bleeds while being detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People try to leave the area on the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges. Soon after, a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos and dozens being detained.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tries to make way for protesters to leave the area on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges. Soon after, a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos and dozens being detained.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Omaha police load people they arrested on a Metro city bus during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger kneels with protesters on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Law enforcement surround people at a protest on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
An officer orders Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau to leave the area as people are being detained during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Law enforcement watches as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
Someone takes a photo of a broken window that someone else had broke during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Individuals hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Street in Omaha shortly after it was announced no charge were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
Individuals chat with National on Monday in downtown Omaha.
At a press conference Monday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office wouldn't file charges against Jake Gardner in the killing of James Scurlock during a protest Saturday. Kleine said he would welcome other video of the incident, but he said it would have to be “substantially” different from the evidence officials currently have to change his mind on charges.
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
A crowd demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
A police officer walks north on 13th Street during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
