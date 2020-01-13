Here's my final AP ballot of the 2019-2020 football season:
1 LSU
2 Clemson
3 Ohio State
4 Georgia
5 Oregon
6 Florida
7 Alabama
8 Oklahoma
9 Penn State
10 Wisconsin
11 Iowa
12 Minnesota
13 Auburn
14 Baylor
15 Utah
16 Michigan
17 Notre Dame
18 Washington
19 Arizona State
20 California
21 Memphis
22 Navy
23 Texas
24USC
25 Boise State
Notes:
» I respect Clemson's head-to-head win over Ohio State. In my heart of hearts, I think OSU is probably the second-best team, but one has to respect the result on the field.
» You can probably list the four Big Ten teams at 9-12 a lot of different ways, but I respect Wisconsin's head-to-head wins over Minnesota and Iowa and, of the two who played them, Penn State was the most competitive against Ohio State.
» I like the Pac-12 more than most in most years. I'll take Washington over Appalachian State, thanks.
» I am less friendly to Group of Five teams, but a few snuck in late, including Navy.