LINCOLN — The Big Ten’s regular-season game of the year went kaput in front of 37,636.
At least, that’s how many Illinois says was in its stadium when it pulled off the league’s upset of the decade, a 24-23 stunner over Wisconsin.
What a game. It brightened up the weekend of many a Big Ten fan who know the story of the Badgers pretty well: They schedule cupcakes in nonconference play, beat up on them, then beat up on the lesser foes in the Big Ten before losing close to the best teams. Wisconsin is not Ohio State, which makes good on its annual potential with league crowns and occasional national titles.
Were the Badgers looking ahead to this Saturday’s huge matchup with the Buckeyes? Maybe so.
They led Illinois for an entire game. They probably wanted to go home, rest for the main event and take their big swing in the Horseshoe.
Instead, Wisconsin needs a win to keep pace in the Big Ten West race. One more loss — coupled with a Minnesota win over Maryland — puts the Gophers two games clear headed into November.
Wisconsin has no wiggle room. Minnesota might as well have a row of boat seats to itself.
“We have to turn the page fast,” Badger coach Paul Chryst said.
You think?
Perhaps Saturday is the exception — there is always an exception — but this Ohio State team is the best, and the meanest, I’ve seen since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. OSU’s lines maul opponents. Its skill is very good to great. Quarterback Justin Fields is quite good, as well he should be surrounded by that collection of studs.
Ohio State is a 14½-point favorite over a great team for a reason.
And since the game is part of Fox’s "put the big game in the morning when the East Coast wakes up" strategy, you’ll know how good OSU is before Nebraska even kicks off.
My pick: No. 3 Ohio State 31, No. 13 Wisconsin 14
Other Big Ten picks
No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 19 Michigan (5-2)
6:30 p.m., ABC
Jim Harbaugh sent a letter to recruits' parents this week that called a Football Scoop report “total crap” for suggesting Harbaugh’s representatives were trying to test the NFL waters. “By the way, I don't even have an agent or representative," Harbaugh wrote. Michigan is improving as a team. Notre Dame is the better team.
Line: Even
My pick: Notre Dame 27, Michigan 23
Indiana (5-2, 2-2) at Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)
2:30 p.m., BTN
The most important game of the Scott Frost era to this point. NU sure hopes the stakes get bigger as time goes on.
Line: Nebraska by 2½
My pick: Nebraska 31, Indiana 27
No. 20 Iowa (5-2, 2-2) at Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
11 a.m., ESPN2
The Hawkeye offense has struggled mightily in two road games. It could struggle here just as much and still win by double digits. The Vegas sharps expect it, in fact, with that over/under of 37.
Line: Iowa by 9½
My pick: Iowa 12, Northwestern 5
No. 6 Penn State (7-0, 4-0) at Michigan State (4-3, 2-2)
2:30 p.m., ABC
Mark Dantonio can surely see the writing on the wall as he sits in a darkened living room, glowering with discontent over a fire, pondering the rocky end of his coaching career. The writing, just above the fire, says “at least you won three straight over James Franklin on your way out.”
Line: Penn State by 6
My pick: Michigan State 24, Penn State 23
Maryland (3-4, 1-3) at No. 17 Minnesota (7-0, 4-0)
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Anyone else feeling a letdown by the Gophers after three straight blowout wins? I am. Maryland has the skill players to make it fun, too.
Line: Minnesota by 16½
My pick: Minnesota 35, Maryland 31
Illinois (3-4, 1-3) at Purdue (2-5, 1-3)
11 a.m., BTN
Lovie Smith officially saved his job with that magnificent upset of Wisconsin. He will now commence with his regularly scheduled 4-8 season.
Line: Purdue by 10
My pick: Purdue 38, Illinois 31
Liberty (5-2) at Rutgers (1-6)
11 a.m., BTN
Line: Liberty by 7
After scoring 14 points — total — in five Big Ten games, Rutgers ventures out of league to get kicked in the stomach by Hugh Freeze’s crew. Rutgers probably ought to hire Freeze as its coach, but it seems locked in on the Greg Schiano Death Star.
My pick: Liberty 24, Rutgers 20
