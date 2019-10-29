The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.
* * *
1. Ohio State (8-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Wisconsin 38-7
This week: Bye
The Buckeyes are some bad, bad dudes. And Chase Young just bull-rushed his way into the Heisman Trophy race.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 28-7
This week: Bye
James Franklin just beat Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State, right in a row. It may be the best three-game run of his career. The next three after a bye — at Minnesota, Indiana and at Ohio State — are just as tough.
3. Michigan (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: Beat Notre Dame 45-14
This week: at Maryland, 11 a.m., ABC
In lousy weather, Michigan fixated on Notre Dame’s one weakness — run defense — and blasted it for 303 yards. Big Ten football, sooner or later, turns into a test of wills in the trenches.
4. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0)
Last week: Beat Maryland 52-10
This week: Bye
The dream season continues. The Gophers have allowed just 41 points in their past four Big Ten games. Next four Big Ten games: Penn State, at Iowa, at Northwestern, Wisconsin. PJ Fleck wants a Big Ten title game berth, there it is.
5. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 20-0
This week: Bye
The Hawkeyes’ season has gone “to form” so far. Win the winnables, lose the big ones. True stuff: If Iowa wins out, it has a great chance of winning the Big Ten West. Let’s see what happens.
6. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 38-7
This week: Bye
The OSU game showed again: If you slow down the Badgers’ offense, the Badgers’ defense gets tired. Blowout wins over Michigan State and Michigan are in the rear-view mirror now.
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 38-31
This week: vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m., FS1
The Hoosiers have one of the best pass offenses in college football, and new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will be a hot commodity after the season. IU will have to pay to keep him.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 28-7
This week: Bye
The die is cast in East Lansing, or at least it should be; coach Mark Dantonio, one of the great coaches in league history, can win seven or eight this season and call it good. Whatever offensive adjustments MSU needs will take seasons to perfect. A new coach can do that easier than Dantonio.
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Beat Purdue 24-6
This week: vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
A bowl berth is in sight after the win in West Lafayette. Illinois’ 19 takeaways leads the Big Ten and is very on brand with Lovie Smith football.
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 38-31
This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., Fox
Did Nebraska press the culture button too hard after the Hoosier loss? Husker captains are being patient with chatty freshmen for now. Scott Frost made a smart move, meeting with the team Monday after some harsh words Saturday.
11. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 20-0
This week: at Indiana, 6:00 p.m., FS1
The Wildcats are averaging 10.7 points per game this season. Weaker defenses await, which is a good thing; the 2018 Rutgers squad averaged 13.5.
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4)
Last week: Lost to Illinois 24-6
This week: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m., Fox
A season lost to injuries and inexperience. The one guy Purdue couldn’t lose, Rondale Moore, has been out for weeks. The Boilermakers are too young and too thin on depth to overcome it.
13. Maryland (3-5, 1-4)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 52-10
This week: vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., ABC
The Gophers put the Terrapins on the ropes. Now Michigan’s really going to go to work. Life in the Big Ten East.
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5)
Last week: Beat Liberty 44-34
This week: at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Forty-four points against Liberty shows some of RU’s offensive struggles in Big Ten play — where it is averaging, let’s see, 2.8 points per game — are rooted in confidence and mental toughness.
