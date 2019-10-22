The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.
* * *
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 52-3
This week: vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
The Wildcats are usually blowout-proof. Usually. This Buckeye team seems different on the lines. More dominant. Hungry. Badgers beware.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan 28-21
This week: at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Oh, the Nittany Lions were fortunate to win this one. Fortunate multiple pass interference penalties — both called and not called — went their way. But Penn State receiver KJ Hamler — who caught two touchdowns and converted the game-winning first down — might be the Big Ten’s most valuable offensive player.
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: Lost to Illinois 24-23
This week: at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
The most bizarre, unlikely upset I’ve seen since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. How did that happen? A little like this: The Badgers’ final four drives went missed field goal, field goal, fumble, interception. When long, time-consuming drives result in few or zero points, it opens the door for a comeback. Illinois had seven drives in the second half. Wisconsin got a little tired.
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 28-21
This week: vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., ABC
UM quarterback Shea Patterson made enough plays to win. More than enough against PSU’s pass rush. He needs more help from his line and receivers, who dropped too many passes, including a touchdown that would have tied the game.
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 42-7
This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Good teams beat bad teams by plenty, and the Gophers beat the worst Big Ten team in history the right way. Next up: Mediocre Maryland.
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2)
Last week: Beat Purdue 26-20
This week: at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Hawkeyes have three receivers — Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini and Ihmir Smith-Marsette — who are among their best trio in years. Good thing, too. The run game (33 carries for 102 yards) was pretty ugly against Purdue.
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
The Spartans have beaten Penn State in five of the last six contests. Just file that away for this game. MSU will be healthy and rested.
8. Indiana (5-2, 1-2)
Last week: Beat Maryland 34-28
This week: at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
More QB drama, as Michael Penix got hurt — again — against the Terrapins, paving the way for backup Peyton Ramsey, who started for two seasons at IU. Ramsey is pretty good. Penix is better.
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Huge games for the Huskers. Super-huge. Indiana is as big as it gets for Scott Frost’s crew. Baby steps in the rebuild include beating the Hoosiers.
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3)
Last week: Beat Wisconsin 24-23
This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Lovie Smith just bought himself another season in Champaign, and his team has an outside shot at a bowl if the Illini can win on the road. Purdue is beatable.
11. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 52-3
This week: vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
How much did a game against Ohio State really help? Mostly, it’s just a big jolt to the Wildcats’ morale.
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 26-20
This week: vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
The Boilermakers have their future quarterback in Jack Plummer, who threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns against the Hawkeyes. Plummer has a strong arm and good recognition.
13. Maryland (3-4, 1-3)
Last week: Lost to Indiana 34-28
This week: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
The Terps’ next three games: At the Gophers, Michigan, at Ohio State. No byes. Some fun!
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 42-7
This week: vs. Liberty, 11 a.m., BTN
More fun with the Rutgers’ pass offense: 48 yards, three interceptions. Pick Hugh Freeze and Liberty to beat the Scarlet Knights. Freeze would be a pretty good pick for a new head coach, frankly.
