The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 16.
* * *
1. Ohio State (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m Friday, FS1
The Buckeyes remain my overall No. 1 for sheer excellence of play, although LSU, with wins over Texas and Florida, looks pretty good.
2. Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 38-0
This week: at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
The Badgers’ defense is epic. It has also faced a glut of awful, pro-style offenses for which Wisconsin’s defense is perfectly suited to stop.
3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0)
Last week: Beat Iowa 17-12
This week: vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Nittany Lions’ run defense held Iowa to 70 yards. That’s impressive. PSU’s offense seems to wilt against good defenses — it did against Iowa — so Michigan will be a challenge.
4. Michigan (5-1, 3-1)
Last week: Beat Illinois 42-25
This week: at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The Wolverines went to sleep for the third quarter and half of the fourth, watching a 28-0 lead evaporate to 28-25. Michigan woke up late, though, and had two running backs over 100 yards.
5. Iowa (4-2, 1-2)
Last week: Lost to Penn State 17-12
This week: vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Iowa is averaging 15.8 points per game against Power Five teams. That includes a 30-0 win over Rutgers.
6. Minnesota (6-0, 3-0)
Last week: Beat Nebraska 34-7
This week: at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Gopher coach P.J. Fleck could use his team’s offensive performance against Nebraska as teaching tape. Simple plays, great execution.
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 38-0
This week: Bye
I should have known better than to think Michigan State could hang in Madison on a second straight road game, one week after playing Ohio State. The Huskers did that Wisconsin/Ohio State twinbill in 2016 and 2017. It’s hard to survive.
8. Indiana (4-2, 1-2)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 35-0
This week: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Along with Michigan State and Minnesota, Indiana has both a rusher over 400 yards (Stevie Scott III) and a receiver over 500 yards (Whop Philyor).
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 34-7
This week: Bye
I think you’ll see a different Husker team in two weeks. Scott Frost isn’t going to let what seemed like a good week of practice fool him again. Nebraska looked out of it on defense from the jump in Minneapolis.
10. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. Friday, FS1
Even if Northwestern got better in the bye week, will it show up against the best team in the league?
11. Purdue (2-4, 1-2)
Last week: Beat Maryland 40-14
This week: at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Boilermakers have upset the Hawkeyes in each of the last two years. Iowa won’t be sleeping on this one. Quarterback Jack Plummer topped 400 yards passing for the first time in his career.
12. Maryland (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: Lost to Purdue 40-14
This week: vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Terrapins were down early, stayed down and never got into the flow of the game. Tyrrell Pigrome is apparently the quarterback going forward. Good runner — serious deficiencies throwing the ball. He tossed a costly pick-six against Purdue.
13. Illinois (2-4, 0-3)
Last week: Lost to Michigan 42-25
This week: vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
You can see traces of what Lovie Smith is trying to accomplish at Illinois, but they are fleeting.
14. Rutgers (1-5, 0-4)
Last week: Lost at Indiana 35-0
This week: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Toby Flenderson's quarterback threw 13 passes — completing five — for a single yard. It was worse at Maryland last year — 2 of 17, 8 yards, five interceptions.
