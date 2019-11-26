...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW
COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
FOOTBALL
Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Nov. 26
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.
* * *
1. Ohio State (11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Penn State 28-17
This week: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buckeyes defense is terrific — even better with Chase Young coming back from an NCAA suspension — but Penn State’s well-conceived, big-play pass game will challenge OSU’s secondary.
2. Michigan (9-2, 6-2)
Last week: Beat Indiana 39-14
This week: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
It’s always tricky to rank a team ahead of two others that have head-to-head advantages. But I’m doing it because caliber of Michigan’s play — really since the second half at Penn State — has been higher than the Nittany Lions and the Badgers.
The Nittany Lions may slide into a New Year's Six bowl if the cards fall right. Solid season for James Franklin and crew, although winning the big game away from home remains a struggle.
4. Wisconsin (9-2, 5-2)
Last week: Beat Purdue 45-24
This week: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Jonathan Taylor, one of the great running backs in college football history — the numbers back that up, too — could still reach 2,000 yards this season. He’s at 1,685 right now, and could have three games left.
5. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 38-22
This week: vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
I’ve watched the Gophers a lot this season. They peaked a month ago. They had just enough to stun Penn State, dragged a bit at Iowa, and, upon rewatch, relied mostly on offensive skill against Northwestern. PJ Fleck’s offensive and defensive lines will have dig deep to beat the Badgers. He wrung just about everything out of that team he can.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3)
Last week: Beat Illinois 19-10
This week: at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. Friday, BTN
Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa will be one heck of a challenge for Nebraska offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes. But Jaimes has been good in 2019, and should offer a reasonable challenge for Iowa’s next first-round NFL draft pick.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4)
Last week: Lost to Michigan 39-14
This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
The Boilermakers have kept the Hoosiers out of a bowl game in each of the past two seasons. IU is already in and Purdue is officially out, so the stakes here are for pride and an Old Oaken Bucket.
8. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)
Last week: Beat Maryland 54-7
This week: vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m., Friday, BTN
NU’s up to 427 yards per game and 5.97 yards per play — not far off of last year’s pace. The Huskers will give Iowa a good scare and stand a reasonable chance at an upset. Nebraska’s chances may come down to red zone efficiency.
9. Illinois (6-5, 4-4)
Last week: Lost to Iowa 19-10
This week: vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1
Upset alert here for the Illini, who can struggle just enough on offense to let Northwestern hang around for a quarter or four.
10. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5)
Last week: Beat Rutgers 27-0
This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m. FS1
A rout of Rutgers sets up a bowl berth game against an equally overmatched team. MSU will get to its six wins. It’s questionable whether Mark Dantonio gets to his 14th season.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 45-24
This week: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Spry offensive game against the Badgers — I thought that might happen — but the defense was zero match for Wisconsin’s run game over four quarters. Purdue will never contend for the Big Ten West until it figures out the defense. Is current DC Nick Holt the answer? He was in 2017. Now?
12. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 38-22
This week: at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1
Northwestern was due for a humbling season after so many years full of close wins. But this kind of humbling was unforeseen. If Pat Fitzgerald aims to make big changes to his coaching staff and offensive philosophy, it’ll take some time to implement them.
13. Maryland (3-8, 1-7)
Last week: Lost to Nebraska 54-7
This week: at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
My goodness, that was hideous. Mike Locksley had, as it turned out, an overmatched team, but he gave Maryland little chance with his gameplan that balanced pass and run. He needs a quarterback and an offensive line — pronto.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8)
Last week: Lost to Michigan State 27-0
This week: at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
According to news reports from every national outlet, Greg Schiano won’t be Rutgers’ next new coach. You’ll hear a lot of caterwauling about that from Jersey media, but a different coach — especially one with an offensive background — wouldn’t be a bad thing for Rutgers. Not bad at all.
Nebraska football's Black Friday history
1954
1973
1976
1977
1982
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.