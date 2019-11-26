The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.

* * *

1. Ohio State (11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Big Ten)

Last week: Beat Penn State 28-17

This week: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox

The Buckeyes defense is terrific — even better with Chase Young coming back from an NCAA suspension — but Penn State’s well-conceived, big-play pass game will challenge OSU’s secondary.

2. Michigan (9-2, 6-2)

Last week: Beat Indiana 39-14

This week: vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

It’s always tricky to rank a team ahead of two others that have head-to-head advantages. But I’m doing it because caliber of Michigan’s play — really since the second half at Penn State — has been higher than the Nittany Lions and the Badgers.

3. Penn State (9-2, 6-2)

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 28-17

This week: vs. Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Nittany Lions may slide into a New Year's Six bowl if the cards fall right. Solid season for James Franklin and crew, although winning the big game away from home remains a struggle.

4. Wisconsin (9-2, 5-2)

Last week: Beat Purdue 45-24

This week: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Jonathan Taylor, one of the great running backs in college football history — the numbers back that up, too — could still reach 2,000 yards this season. He’s at 1,685 right now, and could have three games left.

5. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1)

Last week: Beat Northwestern 38-22

This week: vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

I’ve watched the Gophers a lot this season. They peaked a month ago. They had just enough to stun Penn State, dragged a bit at Iowa, and, upon rewatch, relied mostly on offensive skill against Northwestern. PJ Fleck’s offensive and defensive lines will have dig deep to beat the Badgers. He wrung just about everything out of that team he can.

6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3)

Last week: Beat Illinois 19-10

This week: at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m. Friday, BTN

Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa will be one heck of a challenge for Nebraska offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes. But Jaimes has been good in 2019, and should offer a reasonable challenge for Iowa’s next first-round NFL draft pick.

7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4)

Last week: Lost to Michigan 39-14

This week: at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2

The Boilermakers have kept the Hoosiers out of a bowl game in each of the past two seasons. IU is already in and Purdue is officially out, so the stakes here are for pride and an Old Oaken Bucket.

8. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: Beat Maryland 54-7

This week: vs. Iowa, 1:30 p.m., Friday, BTN

NU’s up to 427 yards per game and 5.97 yards per play — not far off of last year’s pace. The Huskers will give Iowa a good scare and stand a reasonable chance at an upset. Nebraska’s chances may come down to red zone efficiency.

9. Illinois (6-5, 4-4)

Last week: Lost to Iowa 19-10

This week: vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1

Upset alert here for the Illini, who can struggle just enough on offense to let Northwestern hang around for a quarter or four.

10. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: Beat Rutgers 27-0

This week: vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m. FS1

A rout of Rutgers sets up a bowl berth game against an equally overmatched team. MSU will get to its six wins. It’s questionable whether Mark Dantonio gets to his 14th season.

11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5)

Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 45-24

This week: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Spry offensive game against the Badgers — I thought that might happen — but the defense was zero match for Wisconsin’s run game over four quarters. Purdue will never contend for the Big Ten West until it figures out the defense. Is current DC Nick Holt the answer? He was in 2017. Now?

12. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8)

Last week: Lost to Minnesota 38-22

This week: at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1

Northwestern was due for a humbling season after so many years full of close wins. But this kind of humbling was unforeseen. If Pat Fitzgerald aims to make big changes to his coaching staff and offensive philosophy, it’ll take some time to implement them.

13. Maryland (3-8, 1-7)

Last week: Lost to Nebraska 54-7

This week: at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

My goodness, that was hideous. Mike Locksley had, as it turned out, an overmatched team, but he gave Maryland little chance with his gameplan that balanced pass and run. He needs a quarterback and an offensive line — pronto.

14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8)

Last week: Lost to Michigan State 27-0

This week: at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

According to news reports from every national outlet, Greg Schiano won’t be Rutgers’ next new coach. You’ll hear a lot of caterwauling about that from Jersey media, but a different coach — especially one with an offensive background — wouldn’t be a bad thing for Rutgers. Not bad at all.

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

