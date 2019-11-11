The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.
* * *
1. Ohio State (9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten)
Last week: Beat Maryland 73-14
This week: at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Chase Young’s self-imposed suspension to hash out an NCAA matter had zero impact on OSU’s rout of Maryland and will have the same on the Buckeyes’ upcoming rout of the Scarlet Knights. This is a great team.
2. Minnesota (9-0, 6-0)
Last week: Beat Penn State 31-26
This week: at Iowa, 3 p.m., Fox
The Gophers dominated the first three quarters and proceeded to hold on — just barely — at the end. Great program win for coach P.J. Fleck, who has wrung everything out of three great receivers and otherwise modest talent.
3. Penn State (8-1, 5-1)
Last week: Lost to Minnesota 31-26
This week: vs. Indiana, 11 a.m., ABC
PSU’s defense took too many chances early, and the offense, while prolific in yards, couldn’t finish enough red-zone drives late. Penn State is not quite elite; it can’t run the ball to set up the pass, and the defense is a year away from being the league’s best.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m., Fox
The Wolverines have won just one of the past five rivalry games in Ann Arbor. UM has a tough stretch with always-tough Sparty, a game at Indiana and the big one against Ohio State.
5. Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: Beat Iowa 24-22
This week: at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
The Badgers ran for 359 yards against Michigan and 300 against Iowa. That takes one damn tough group of men to pull that off, including running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 203 against Michigan and 250 against Iowa.
5. Iowa (6-3, 3-3)
Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 24-22
This week: vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m., Fox
How much does Iowa have in the tank for its big annual Floyd of Rosedale game? Wisconsin takes a toll on any team, and Minnesota is every bit as physical as the Badgers, plus receivers!
7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: Bye
This week: at Penn State, 11 a.m., ABC
The Hoosiers should take a page out of Minnesota’s playbook to beat Penn State: Be aggressive throwing the ball downfield, run it just well enough, get some turnovers.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3)
Last week: Beat Michigan State 37-34
This week: Bye
If Illinois gets to eight wins — entirely possible — Lovie Smith is Big Ten coach of the year. A 19-year-old could coach Ohio State’s roster to 10 wins. Smith’s turnaround in Champaign — with decent talent but poor depth — is noteworthy.
9. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: Lost to Illinois 37-34
This week: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox
MSU almost certainly makes a bowl, closing the season as it does with Rutgers and Maryland, and perhaps that can be a parting gift for Mark Dantonio, Christmas in Detroit, a lot of ex-players in the area wishing him well. A great era needs to come to a close. The Spartans are violating all the things that, five to six years ago, they wrote the book for.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4)
Last week: Beat Northwestern 24-22
This week: Bye
Let’s just play hypothetical for a second: What if Purdue, like Minnesota and Indiana, had chosen to play three non-Power Five opponents in nonleague play? The Boilermakers would probably be 5-5. That’s why scheduling hard doesn’t pay for most teams. Why play TCU at all?
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
The Huskers had to prepare at least somewhat in the offseason for the Badgers, and, good news: Wisconsin changes for no opponent. So whatever wrinkles NU has installed should hold up. An upset win here — it’s possible — soothes a lot of heartburn.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6)
Last week: Lost to Ohio State 73-14
This week: Bye
Abject collapse by Maryland’s defense in league play, where it is giving up 504.9 yards and 43.3 points per game. Of course, the Terrapins have played Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana and Minnesota. Not easy.
13. Northwestern (1-8, 0-7)
Last week: Lost to Purdue 24-22
This week: vs. Massachusetts, 11 a.m., BTN
The Wildcats should get a win here over the worst team in the FBS. Hell, Rutgers beat UMass.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Scarlet Knights will receive no mercy from Ohio State, which will run up the score for the sake of cosmetics with the Playoff Committee.
