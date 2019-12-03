The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings.

1. Ohio State (12-0 overall, 9-0 in the Big Ten)

Last week: Beat Michigan 56-27

This week: Big Ten championship game vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., Fox

Anything is possible — see the 1983 Nebraska team losing a game — but Ohio State looks like one of the all-time great teams in college football.

2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2)

Last week: Beat Minnesota 38-17

This week: Big Ten championship game vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., Fox

The Axe is back in Madison. How about coach Paul Chryst’s aggressive pass-driven playcalling in the snow? The Badgers dominated the game late but Chryst keep his foot on the gas early. Well done.

3. Penn State (10-2, 7-2)

Last week: Beat Rutgers 27-6

This week: Regular season over

A New Year’s Six bowl likely awaits the Nittany Lions, perhaps in the Rose Bowl, so long as Ohio State takes care of business in Indianapolis.

4. Michigan (9-3, 6-3)

Last week: Lost to Ohio State 56-27

This week: Regular season over

The Wolverines drop hard after a taking a bigger loss than I expected. A close first half busted wide open in the third quarter. UM’s handful of mistakes — a missed extra point, dropped passes, untimely penalties — stung.

5. Iowa (9-3, 6-3)

Last week: Beat Nebraska 27-24

This week: Regular season over

The Hawkeyes had back-to-back nine-win seasons, which is good for Iowa but, considering the NFL talent that will come from both teams may, in hindsight, but a little underachieiving. Three losses by a total of 14 points. Good team.

6. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2)

Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 38-17

This week: Regular season over

The Gophers had a great year aided by a friendly non-conference and crossover schedule and fueled by the league’s most elite collection of the receivers. All but one returns for 2020, too. Minnesota isn’t going anywhere.

7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4)

Last week: Beat Purdue 44-41

This week: Regular season over

Only eight teams in IU history have won eight games. Coach Tom Allen’s crew is one of them. Crossover wins against Nebraska, Northwestern and Purdue sure helped. I thought the Hoosiers might lose all three of those before the season.

8. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6)

Last week: Lost to Iowa 27-24

This week: Regular season over

The combined regular season record of the seven teams that beat Nebraska: 58-26. The combined record of the teams NU beat: 19-41.

9. Illinois (6-6, 4-5)

Last week: Lost to Northwestern 29-10

This week: Regular season over

Uninspiring stuff from the Illini’s offense over the final two games of the season. For the year, Illinois averaged 27.3 points per game but just 319.4 yards per game.

10. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5)

Last week: Beat Maryland 19-16

This week: Regular season over

Onto the Quick Lane Bowl for the Spartans after one of the least-inspiring performances you’ll ever see.

11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6)

Last week: Lost to Indiana 44-41

This week: Regular season over

In November — four games — the Boilermakers averaged 30 points and 440 yards per game with backup quarterbacks. Headed into 2020, that bodes well for a young team.

12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8)

Last week: Beat Illinois 29-10

This week: Regular season over

Pat Fitzgerald moved quickly Sunday to dismiss his longtime offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mick McCall, whose offense averaged 297 yards and 16.3 points per game in 2019. Some say it might be overdue.

13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8)

Last week: Lost to Michigan State 19-16

This week: Regular season over

The Terrapins have a long road to walk and not a consistent quarterback in sight to do it.

14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9)

Last week: Lost to Penn State 27-6

This week: Regular season over

Greg Schiano took his own name out of the Rutgers’ job sweepstakes, let the media and boosters complain on his behalf, then agreed to a deal one week later. Reporters and fans won’t help him win games in the Big Ten East, but he’s yet another high-profile coach to join the league.

