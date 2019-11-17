Kansas State:Lost at West Virginia. Second straight loss. Not a ton to match against Oklahoma win. Just outside the top 25.
Texas: Lost at Iowa State. The Longhorns have two solid wins — KSU and Oklahoma State — but the Cowboy win came earlier in the year and Oklahoma State is playing better now.
New teams to the poll:
Oklahoma State: Just ahead of Texas and Kansas State in the poll.
Boise State: Now at 9-1, the best team in a Mountain West Conference that racked up a ton of strong non-conference wins. (The AAC didn’t have as many.)
Notes:
» The Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences are surely stronger leagues than the AAC, but the teams have done a good job of beating each other up with nine-league team schedules. Though I won’t know until the poll is released, I’m likely the only one, again, to have Washington and USC ranked at all. Give SMU USC’s schedule, though, and let me know how it goes.
» Alabama moves down in the poll after the injury to Tua Tagovailoa. Some of what’s happening to the Crimson Tide in any poll — save the College Football Playoff poll, which is dutifully taking care of them — isn’t their fault. Alabama’s conference schedule is what it is. It can’t change that Georgia and Florida are almost never on it, while Tennessee — in a down cycle — is.
George Ivanov sells Runzas before the start of the game. Ivanov has been selling Runzas at the stadium fore two years. Ivanov said the key to selling Runzas in a noisy stadium is yelling.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan walks up the ramp at Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul "Jake" Jacobsen, right, and his son Brody Jacobsen have their pictures taken in giant helmets before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dillon Burgess, a UNL waits in line to have his student ID matched against his tickets while dressed as a piece of corn for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska marching band members walk through a beam of sunlight in the concourse carrying their mellophones prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Piccolo player Megan Roucka of Fremont from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band awaits to take the field prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A man signals the direction they wish to travel in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Trombone players from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band huddle up prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A man walks through a beam of sunlight in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor battles Nebraska's JoJo Domann for a touchdown during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor breaks a tackle attempt Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz celebrates a punt return from teammate Aron Cruickshank during the first half of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts the ball alongside Nebraska's Boe Wilson during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates a third down top against Wisconsin during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts a Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez pass in the second quarter as Nebraska's Kanawai Noa looks on.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs for a first down in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor runs the ball for against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas trips up Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan throws the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, right, walks back to the locker room after losing to Wisconsin 37-21.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs through a gap against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown as Nebraska's Myles Farmer is unable to prevent his drive Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The back judge referee signals a Wisconsin touchdown against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with the Big Ten Networks Rick Pizzo before taking on Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws warmup passes Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin fan "Kilted" Ken Werner of Mukwonago, Wisconsin poses for a photo as he walks by Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Wisconsin.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor practices handoffs during warmups Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Collin Larsh connects on a second quarter field goal against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille stops Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Khalil Davis celebrates a stop on Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a second quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor makes a catch near Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is greeted after recovering a fumble by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson recovers a Jonathan Taylor fumble during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Chris Orr(54) is greeted after sacking Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann forces a fumble from Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with his defense in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost shows his frustration in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Leffler of Omaha sports his custom Husker hat during the Wisconsin football game. Some of the tickets on his hat go back as far as 1958.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer the Husker is the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring on an 11 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez receives the handoff against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin fans cheer as the players leave the playing field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, following a 37-21 victory over the Huskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank runs the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a completion to Kanawai Noa against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass from Adrian Martinez against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs the ball and is assisted by Trent Hixson who blocks Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour gets stopped by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) and Jack Sanborn just short of the goal line against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan looks for an open receiver against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players, from left, David Pfaff, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann walk out of Memorial Stadium with the Freedom Trophy after defeating Nebraska 37-21 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin runs their offense against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, runs through Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle to scoring on an 11 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller talks with his teammates on the defense in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, center, runs for a first down in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, drags Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor out of bounds in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez carries the football in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a first quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is greeted by WanÕDale Robinson after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.