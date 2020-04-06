Former Nebraska football players Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone — both accused of first-degree sexual assault — have been expelled from the university and banned from its campus, according to a report.
ESPN reported Monday that Hunt and LeGrone, who transferred out of the program in December, were expelled effective April 3, according to a letter obtained by ESPN. Previously, an NU investigator, according to ESPN, had recommended suspending Hunt and LeGrone for 2½ years.
The men have been charged with first-degree sexual assault stemming from an encounter on Aug. 25 in which a 19-year-old woman alleged that she was raped at Hunt and LeGrone’s apartment. The men’s lawyers to this point have said the encounter was consensual. On Aug. 26, Nebraska indefinitely suspended Hunt and LeGrone, and the two eventually entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the regular season. Based on his Twitter account, Hunt appears to be affiliated with the offseason workout program for the College of the Canyons, a junior college near his hometown of Lawndale, California.
According to the ESPN report, NU found that Hunt and LeGrone made the woman have intercourse and oral sex without her consent.
A judge found enough evidence in LeGrone’s case for him to stand trial; according to court documents, he will file a plea of abatement. A determination was still being made in Hunt’s case. Hunt’s April 15 hearing has been rescheduled for May 2, while LeGrone’s next hearing was scheduled for April but has been moved to June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic and measures designed to slow its spread.
