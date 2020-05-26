The unpredictability of how the college football season will be played this year led to a joint statement released Tuesday by the FBS conferences, CBS, ESPN and FOX that kickoff times for early-season games will not be announced by June 1.
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline,” the statement read. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
The announcement underscores the uncertainty of the sports world during the coronavirus pandemic, and comes as nationwide discussions are being held on how colleges should approach football this fall.
The NCAA announced last week that student-athletes could return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1. Nebraska also announced it will resume workouts on that date.
What football players be training for in the fall remains unclear — be that a full 12-game schedule with nonconference games, a conference-only slate, games in front of full crowds or empty stadiums.
Last week, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald that on a scale of 1 to 10 regarding the chances of a football season being played, he'd put it at a 9.
“And quite possibly, a 50-50 chance that it will look like it has in the past,” Moos said.
Nebraska’s 2020 schedule includes a home opener against conference-foe Purdue on Sept. 5.
