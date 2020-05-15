Connor Culp

Nebraska is adding former LSU kicker Connor Culp (No. 34) for its 2020 football season. 

Connor Culp, LSU's starting kicker during the 2017 season, will be joining Nebraska as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to The World-Herald Friday morning. 

As a redshirt freshman, Culp hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points. LSU used second-team All-American kicker Cole Tracy and freshman Cade York in 2018 and 2019, respectively, so Culp, a three-star recruit out of high school and US Army All-American, was a backup. 

He'll become NU's most experienced placekicker the day he walks on campus. The odds-on favorite to win the job had been Iowa Western walk-on Chase Contreraz. 

