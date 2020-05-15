Connor Culp, LSU's starting kicker during the 2017 season, will be joining Nebraska as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to The World-Herald Friday morning.
As a redshirt freshman, Culp hit 11 of 16 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points. LSU used second-team All-American kicker Cole Tracy and freshman Cade York in 2018 and 2019, respectively, so Culp, a three-star recruit out of high school and US Army All-American, was a backup.
He'll become NU's most experienced placekicker the day he walks on campus. The odds-on favorite to win the job had been Iowa Western walk-on Chase Contreraz.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
