Recruiting: Iowa linebacker TJ Boller picks Badgers over Huskers, Cyclones

TJ Bollers joins a Badgers program that has a reputation for developing playmaking outside ‘backers in its 3-4 scheme.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A longtime priority defensive target for Nebraska revealed Thursday he’ll be playing for another Big Ten West school.

Consensus four-star outside linebacker TJ Bollers announced Wisconsin as his college choice on social media, a mostly expected move after the standout from Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin, Iowa, saw his spring visit plans evaporate amid pandemic-related shutdowns. Nebraska had been recruiting the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder — who is good friends with Husker offensive line commit Henry Lutovsky of nearby Mount Pleasant — for more than two years.

In a first-person essay in The Des Moines Register, Bollers said it was “really close” between Wisconsin, Iowa State and others.

“That goes with Alabama and Nebraska, too, because they were up there,” Bollers wrote.

Bollers had been to Lincoln multiple times and was looking to visit this spring as well before the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through at least July. He joins a Badgers program that has a reputation for developing playmaking outside ‘backers in its 3-4 scheme.

Nebraska has two known outside linebacker commits in its 2021 class. One, Will Schweitzer of Los Gatos, California, also made his pledge known Thursday. The other is fellow three-star prospect Patrick Payton of Miami (Florida) Northwestern, who committed last month despite not having ever seen the NU campus.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

