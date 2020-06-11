Recruiting: Iowa linebacker TJ Boller picks Badgers over Huskers, Cyclones

A longtime priority defensive target for Nebraska revealed Thursday he’ll be playing for another Big Ten West school.
Consensus four-star outside linebacker TJ Bollers announced Wisconsin as his college choice on social media, a mostly expected move after the standout from Clear Creek Amana in Tiffin, Iowa, saw his spring visit plans evaporate amid pandemic-related shutdowns. Nebraska had been recruiting the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder — who is good friends with Husker offensive line commit Henry Lutovsky of nearby Mount Pleasant — for more than two years.
In a first-person essay in The Des Moines Register, Bollers said it was “really close” between Wisconsin, Iowa State and others.
“That goes with Alabama and Nebraska, too, because they were up there,” Bollers wrote.
Bollers had been to Lincoln multiple times and was looking to visit this spring as well before the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through at least July. He joins a Badgers program that has a reputation for developing playmaking outside ‘backers in its 3-4 scheme.
Nebraska has two known outside linebacker commits in its 2021 class. One, Will Schweitzer of Los Gatos, California, also made his pledge known Thursday. The other is fellow three-star prospect Patrick Payton of Miami (Florida) Northwestern, who committed last month despite not having ever seen the NU campus.
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.