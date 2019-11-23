Quarterback tracker: Adrian Martinez is steady in Huskers' tune-up game for Iowa

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 25 passes for 194 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He ran for a team-high 94 yards.

Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

Two wow plays

Let’s start with the 30-yard run — Adrian Martinez’s longest of the day.

Martinez found space outside the tackle and took off. And when he saw a linebacker, angled toward the sideline and turned on the burners.

He was caught, which wasn’t ideal. But it helped move the ball and put NU in scoring position again.

The other was a pin-point 16-yard pass to JD Spielman that finished in the end zone. The credit goes to Spielman for finishing the play, but overlooked was Martinez’s patience in the pocket and pass between the numbers in stride to get Spielman on the run.

Basic stats

Martinez completed 16 of 25 passes for 194 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He ran for a team-high 94 yards.

Turnovers

One interception. And it wasn’t great.

Martinez had Nebraska at the 4-yard line and had Jack Stoll open in the end zone. But Martinez threw a soft pass off his back foot. He was short rather than floating the ball toward the back line. It was picked off. Maryland didn’t do anything with it. But that play won’t fly next week against Iowa.

Martinez Market indicator

Steady.

He played well enough that Martinez Truthers will be happy. He made enough iffy decisions that Martinez Agitators will want him to sit. There’s no swaying either side.

The fact of the matter is Martinez is so clearly Scott Frost’s quarterback that there won’t be a change anytime soon. The Huskers will go as far as Martinez can take them, especially with this injury-riddled team.

