Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 10 of 18 passes for 50 yards. He ran 21 times for 44 yards.

LINCOLN — Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

Wow plays

We’ll give him one. On fourth-and-6, Martinez felt the pressure of a blitz, he waited for Kade Warner to get open on the crossing route, then delivered a soft, catchable ball that went for 11 yards and a first down. Two plays later, Wyatt Mazour scored and tied the game 24-24.

Basic stats

Martinez completed 10 of 18 passes for 50 yards. He ran 21 times for 44 yards. His longest pass was 20 yards to Kade Warner. His longest run was 8.

Turnovers

One interception. Martinez threw a ball into double coverage down the field before the end of the hall. It took the air out of Memorial Stadium, and sent some boos as the Huskers ran into the tunnel at halftime.

Martinez Market indicator

Down. Let the speculation begin. Scott Frost has hinted all year that Martinez has played hurt. He won’t say how hurt. Neither will Martinez. Maybe those questions will be answered in the coming weeks. What’s clear is Martinez threw for 260 yards at Iowa last year. He threw for 50 this year. That’s regression. That’s an issue. Especially when the entire stadium already has a chant for a true freshman quarterback who threw exactly one pass on Friday, and that pass ended up being the longest of the day and leading to 6 points.

