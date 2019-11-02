Purdue defender says game plan against NU offense and Adrian Martinez was mostly 'dead-on'

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is tackled by Purdue's Derrick Barnes, who said Purdue defenders followed their coaches instructions in keeping an eye on Adrian Martinez.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After shredding Nebraska’s pass defense for 304 yards Saturday, Purdue went with some dipsy-doo to secure its third victory of the season.
Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t sure another pass would work. He figured — correctly — that Nebraska’s defense would be bold in its approach, willing to take a risk to save a touchdown.
So a reverse to a freshman, with another freshman selling a fake into the middle of the line that had the Huskers biting, was the play that earned the Boilermakers a 31-27 win that doubled as Nebraska’s fourth loss in five games.
Purdue running back King Doerue sold his fake so well that he was tackled by a Husker defender. David Bell took the toss from Aidan O'Connell and went nine yards with a two-linemen escort into the end zone for what proved to be the winning points with just 1:08 remaining in the game.
“I knew they’d probably be aggressive on the call, so throwing a pass would be a little risky,” Brohm said. “This is a play we’ve worked on in that plus 10-yard area quite a bit. You’d like to get all-out pressure and blitz and hope that they bite down on the fake, then toss it to the guy on the reverse.
“It worked exactly the way we hoped. There’s some (bad) things that could happen, but we wanted to take the risk. I thought it was a fairly safe play, even though it was a reverse and you’re tossing it in the air.”
Nebraska took a timeout prior to the play to set its defense. Purdue then lined up and took a timeout of its own after seeing how the Blackshirts lined up.
Brohm said the reverse was called during the timeout and there was no need to make any changes. The Huskers didn’t change their look after Purdue’s timeout.
“Sometimes you do like to get a look and make sure you get the look you want,” Brohm said. “They did have a blitzer off the edge that was a little concerning to the side where we were running the reverse. We had the speed sweep motion to try to suck the corner all the way across, but also get that blitzer to suck down on the run.
“We were pulling a guard to sell the power run, and he did. He sucked down, and we tossed it. They came back with the same look we saw before the timeout and it worked.”
Two Purdue quarterbacks carving up the NU secondary despite the Huskers getting three sacks put the Boilermakers in position to win.
Purdue’s passing performance of more than 300 yards was the second against Nebraska’s defense in as many weeks. Indiana threw for 351 yards in its 38-31 victory on Oct. 26 in Lincoln.
Nebraska now has given up more than 300 yards either passing or rushing in four of its past five games. Ohio State posted 368 rushing yards in a 48-7 rout, while Minnesota went for 322 on the ground two weeks later.
Though the Boilermakers started slow, they picked up steam in the second quarter. Nebraska took a 10-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes as Purdue had just one play that went for double-digit yardage — a 15-yard pass from Jack Plummer to Brycen Hopkins.
The chunk plays began to pile up for Purdue in the second quarter. In addition to passes of 26, 17 and 16 yards, Plummer escaped for runs of 18 and 19 yards, while Doerue tore off a 25-yarder to help Purdue grab a 14-10 halftime lead.
“You have to try to get a few chunk plays to score points,” Brohm said. “I know we had some long drives, but a couple of key plays got us going there.”
Knowing the Huskers have a strong trio on the defensive line, Brohm said the Boilermakers needed to exploit weaker parts of the Nebraska defense.
“I think when you look at Nebraska, they have three really big linemen that can clog up the run a little bit,” Brohm said. “You have to be able to mix a few runs in, but I don’t think maybe they have the speed rushers that can get to the passer quite as fast.
“In the end we tried to throw the ball and spread them out a little bit. We tried to do a little bit of both.”
Keeping an eye on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was key for Purdue’s defense, and Brohm was happy with the way that worked out. While Martinez completed 22 passes for 247 yards, the Boilermakers kept him in check when he tried to run.
Martinez gained 58 of Nebraska’s 128 rushing yards on 12 carries. That’s the part of the game where Purdue most wanted to limit the Huskers’ dual-threat quarterback.
“You have to make sure your eyes are on the quarterback, probably make the quarterback throw more than he wants and take away his running lanes,” Brohm said. “He was able to escape outside a few times. When he did, he had some big plays.
“When we kept him in the pocket and didn’t allow him to run outside, we had a little more success. I think that’s what you have to do with a dual-threat guy is just kind of make him do some things he’s not as good at and force him to do that. Because when you let him play his game, he can be lethal.”
Defensive end Derrick Barnes said Purdue defenders followed their coaches instructions in keeping an eye on Martinez.
“We’re really taught to just keep him inside out,” Barnes said. “We always have a guy on him. If it’s read-zone, we always have somebody on the dive or somebody on the quarterback, so we just want to make sure we know where he’s at all the time.
“They actually didn’t run as many read-option and power runs,” Barnes said. “Other than that, everything was dead-on.”
1 of 68
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a 40-yard pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, right, celebrates getting a second quarter interception. Jackson was celebrating with teammate Braxton Clark.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Zander Horvath runs after catching the ball and breaking a tackle from Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives in for a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer leaves the game after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates tackling Purdue's King Doerue in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost turns away after Purdue scores what would be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, holds his arm in front of JD Spielman, right, after diving for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a 40-yard pass to JD Spielman on the first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a 40-yard pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost looks out of the locker room door before his team takes the field against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after catching a pass on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage as Purdue's Jalen Graham left, and Cory Trice, right pursue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a 40-yard pass to JD Spielman on the first play from scrimmage against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong punts the ball in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eli Sullivan tips a punt from Purdue's Zac Collins in the first quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, holds his arm in front of JD Spielman, right, after diving for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis tries to tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the second quarter but Plummer was able to break free for a run at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa can't catch this third and long pass in the second quarter that set up a punt against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, throws a pass under pressure by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts to Purdue scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels makes a first quarter interception as Purdue's quarterback Jack Plummer tries to tackle him.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans as he arrives for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks onto the field before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joel Ripkey wears a Nebraska hat and a Purdue coat outside Ross-Ade stadium on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Joel grew in the area and his wife, Nicole Ripkey, went to school at Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Natalie Dingus, 11, greets Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost as Nebraska arrives at Ross-Ade to play Purdue on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Her family is from Virginia.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grady Dingus plays in the fall leaves as he waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive at the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Strunc of Omaha waits for the Nebraska football team to arrive.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Strunc, left, of Omaha poses for a picture with University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Renata Anderson and her grandson, Owen, 1, explore Ross-Ade Stadium before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost turns away after Purdue scores what would be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer as he throws a complete pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter in front of Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass as he his hit by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman catches a third down pass in the fourth quarter in front of Purdue's Ben Holt at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees claps towards Nebraska fans who were yelling at him most of the fourth quarter after Purdue scored a touchdown to go ahead at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue alumni and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, right, talks to Purdue's Jack Plummer as he was getting carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels walks off the field against after losing to Purdue at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs out of the grasp of Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field following the Huskers 31-27 loss to Purdue.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman gets run out of bounds after making a fourth quarter reception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter as he's pressured by Purdue's Ben Holt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring an early fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Cory Trice in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille, left, drags down Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts to loosing three yards and not converting a third down in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez avoids being sacked by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki in the third quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets up ended by Purdue's Derrick Barnes.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's King Doerue spins out of a tackle by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller drags down Purdue's David Bell in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson gets pushed out of bounds by Purdue's Ben Holt in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens hikes the ball to quarterback Adrian Martinez.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while being tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. Plummer was called for intentional grounding on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass while Nebraska's Carlos Davis pursues in the third quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Jaylan Alexander can't get a hand on a pass before JD Spielman catches it at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Farniok blocks Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieiki at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Boe Wilson blocks Purdue's George Karlaftis at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kelby Mittan, his daughter, Ryleigh, 3, and wife Courtney watch Nebraska take on Purdue during a chilly game at at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019. They are from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins catches a pass in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade on Saturday, November 02, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
