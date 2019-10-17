The setting of a date for a preliminary hearing for Husker running back Maurice Washington was delayed again Thursday.
Washington's attorney is due back in a California court Dec. 12, when the hearing may be set. Or maybe not.
The preliminary hearing date also had been scheduled to be set last month in Santa Clara County Superior Court, but it was delayed until Thursday. The September hearing itself was the continuation of earlier hearings that had been scheduled for late July and mid-June.
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video to a former girlfriend showing that girl, then 15, performing oral sex. He faces two charges, including one felony.
Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act, authorities have said. The video was recorded in 2016, and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected on social media.
He faces a felony charge of possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. He also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sharing a recording without the person’s consent.
At a preliminary hearing, judges decide whether a case should move forward after prosecutors present the evidence they have against a defendant.
The charges were filed against Washington in February. The Nebraska athletic department spoke last September to a California investigator who was trying to reach Washington, but NU said it didn’t know of the specifics of the allegations until February.
One boy connected with the assault received probation for distribution of child pornography after he sent a recording of the video to classmates, according to NBC Bay Area. According to the report, the girl said she did not pursue charges at the time, but said the encounter was not consensual.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost has said Washington will play until his legal case has been resolved. The decision, Frost said, was made in conjunction with the athletic department and university officials. Washington did serve a half-game suspension for the season opener related to this case.
This timeline of events in the Maurice Washington investigation is based on allegations outlined in court documents, investigator reports and officials' statements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
There has to be very little in dispute in this case if what's already been shared by prosecutors is all they have on Washington. How this continues to drag on is becoming a bigger indictment of the justice system than it is Washington. Also, what a hassle for the victim!
Very strange. What a fine person you would want in your state university!
Also the people Frost consulted with to keep Washington on the team was "Me, myself, and I"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.