LINCOLN — Nebraska is on a four-game losing skid. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said most of it has come via self-inflicted wounds.
Missed tackles. A few blown key assignments. Not shedding blocks or getting off the field on third downs. If the Huskers clean that up, the coordinator said, their opponents are scoring at least 10 fewer points per game, "probably more."
"The thing that you have to keep emphasizing to these guys is we are beating ourselves right now," Chinander said. "It's not them, it's not me. It's we. We are beating ourselves."
Nebraska defenders have been "great" in response about fixing their mistakes, Chinander said. They have two regular-season games left to do so, beginning with Saturday's road game at Maryland.
Chinander said mistakes are "magnified" on defense, citing Indiana converting 7 of 14 third downs and both fourth-down tries in a tight loss last month. And when the defense plays well, it's the other units that drop off in a loss.
"It's kind of the same script," Chinander said. "It's got to be complementary football and we gotta all be working together."
Other quick hits from Tuesday practice:
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said the goal is to roughly double the snaps for true freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson on Saturday, which would give him upwards of 30 against the Terps. Junior-college transfer Jahkeem Green will also travel and be part of the game plan after appearing in his second game last week.
» Senior D-lineman Carlos Davis practiced Monday and Tuesday, Tuioti said, after the senior missed Saturday's game with a minor injury. The coach added he is "optimistic" about captain Darrion Daniels returning from injury to his nose tackle role soon.
"He's taken a lot more reps and he's starting to look more fluid in his movements," Tuioti said. "I think when he's ready to go, he'll be playing for us. But I do anticipate him playing again before it's all over."
» With safety Marquel Dismuke injured, Chinander said coaches are most comfortable sliding cornerback Dicaprio Bootle over to safety and having Cam Taylor-Britt man the corner/slot.
"Dicaprio is a really intelligent football player," Chinander said. "It's just a better move to have him at safety right now and Cam at corner."
» Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and senior corner Lamar Jackson agreed that the player is feeling a strong sense of urgency with his college career drawing to a close. He has been among the best practice performers of late.
