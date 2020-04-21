Scott Frost and Paul Chryst

Nebraska's 2020 schedule includes a road game at Wisconsin, where NU has not win since 1966. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The time for Nebraska football to make a big move, college football expert Phil Steele believes, was in 2019, when the schedule was friendly and the Huskers only faced five teams that finished with a winning record. 

Nebraska only won five games with that schedule. 

In 2020, the slate gets considerably tougher. So tough, in fact, that Steele rates NU's current schedule — should the coronavirus pandemic allow the Huskers to play it — as the hardest in the Big Ten and fifth-hardest in the nation, according to Steele's piece on ESPN's Web site

Nebraska plays nine teams that went to bowl games last season — that doesn't include FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, which took 11-win Minnesota to the wire last season — and six teams that finished ranked in the top 25. 

Those six: 

Cincinnati (Sept. 26)

at Ohio State (Oct. 31)

Penn State (Nov. 7)

at Iowa (Nov. 14)

at Wisconsin (Nov. 21)

Minnesota (Nov. 27)

The Huskers play those final five games without a break.

The next-hardest Big Ten schedule is Purdue (No. 9), followed by Maryland (No. 12), Wisconsin (No. 14), Iowa (T15), Michigan (T19), Rutgers (T19), Michigan State (T21), Northwestern (42), Ohio State (43), Indiana (T64), Minnesota (T64), Penn State (T70), and Illinois (T72). 

South Carolina had the nation's hardest schedule, with games against Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M. 

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email