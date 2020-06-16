Nebraska coach Scott Frost freely admits he's not a doctor. So the Husker football program has followed, he said in a full-media Zoom interview on Tuesday, every protocol that has been laid out for it in getting student-athletes back to campus during the coronavirus pandemic.
That won't change as the preparation for the 2020 season ramps up with a preseason calendar the NCAA is set to approve on Wednesday.
"We're going to follow whatever protocols they suggest," Frost said. "It does seem like some of the opinions and the facts on that seem to be evolving constantly."
If NU tested every athlete every two-to-three days, Frost said, "that's a lot testing." He'd like more guidance — which he expects to be coming — on what college football programs need to do when a football player is symptomatic or tests positive.
"When you're talking about a contact sport like football, when somebody does test positive, it's going to be next to impossible to go back and watch every rep of practice to see who they've touched during practice," Frost said. "I will say this through it: Our kids are not scared of this. I know there's a lot of people who are and rightfully so, but our kids just want to be out lifting and running and getting ready for a football season. I think some of the directive on how we handle those situations is going to be important as we get into the season, but I know our kids want to play."
Frost doesn't plan on having his players sign a waiver or a pledge acknowledging the risk or promising certain behaviors in accordance with the pandemic. He expects players understand what compliance and adherence to best safety practices looks like.
Most of those players are back on campus at this point. Frost said the number of players not on campus could be counted on one hand, but he didn't want to name them. None of NU's workouts at the moment are mandatory, and newcomers to the program — those who hadn't enrolled prior to the summer — are still not able to lift and work out. Frost said NU is looking for guidance from the NCAA football oversight committee on when they might be able to do so.
The pandemic has thrown tons of curveballs at Nebraska, Frost said.
"Every time you step up to the plate, there's going to be new pitches coming at you," he said. NU's administrators, led by chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, have positioned the Huskers to be ahead of most programs in returning to campus, Frost said. The staff has been seasoned, Frost said, by hurricanes and thunderstorms canceling three of Central Florida's and Nebraska's games over the past four seasons.
More quick hits from Frost's half-hour chat with the media:
» Frost said he would have like to have had a team meeting about the George Floyd killing but hasn't been able — because of pandemic restrictions — to get everyone in a room. Frost said he'd be "shocked" to hear if any of his coaches had ever used a racial slur and that team-building exercises, held often in the evening, are focused on issues like race and appropriate language. Frost said he does not want to restrict how his players express themselves on social media, although he and his staff coach players to think about what they say since social media is their "resume to the world."
"We'll always encourage free thinking and free speech," Frost said.
» The NCAA is set to approve a preseason calendar on Wednesday that gets college football teams up to speed and Frost is interested in the two-week "mini-camp" period - proposed to be between July 24-Aug. 6 — that will allow teams to work with players for 20 hours a week and go through some limited walk-throughs. That two weeks might help the Huskers get back some of the Xs and Os aspects it lost with canceled spring practice.
A player like offensive tackle Bryce Benhart was hurt by the cancellation of spring football but Matt Farniok will be slated to start training camp at right guard — to accommodate a potentially young right tackle — instead of left guard.
» Nebraska is young at running back and wide receiver, Frost said, and position coaches Ryan Held and Matt Lubick will be earning their money in the coming weeks and months getting those positions up to speed.
» Frost has heard nothing but good things about redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
"He's one of the hardest-working kids on our team," Frost said. "He spends all his time on football. He's going to be ready. All the reports I'm getting is he's whipping it around pretty good and it's a lot better than anybody has seen him throw."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.