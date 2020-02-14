After the most difficult year of Christian Gaylord’s career at Nebraska, he’ll get another chance to play his senior season.
The offensive tackle announced on Twitter Friday evening that the NCAA had approved a medical hardship waiver to get a sixth season of eligibility at NU. Gaylord missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp. Until then, he was in line to be either one of NU’s top backups at tackle or potentially a rotational starter.
Then, during the season, Gaylord lost his dad, Scott, in a massive Interstate 80 car accident that took several lives. Gaylord later asked Husker fan and actress Gabrielle Union to wear his jersey on the ESPN Gameday set before the Ohio State game. She did so.
"I am excited to play one more season at the best college football program in the NCAA," Gaylord said in the Tweet. He dedicated the season to his dad in the tweet, as well.
Gaylord redshirted in 2015 and 2016. He saw action as a blocker in every game in the later season. He appeared in 10 games for each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. A true tackle, Gaylord will provide experienced depth behind either Brenden Jaimes or Matt Farniok, who is also a senior. Coaches have acknowledged that Farniok’s best position may very well be guard, so there’d be a chance, this spring, that Farniok gets a longer look there as players like Gaylord, Broc Bando and Bryce Benhart get more snaps at tackle.
