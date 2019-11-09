20191026_new_president_05kw (copy) (copy)

Retired Vice Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter says of Husker fans, "I would say I'm totally impressed by the loyalty of the fans. I feel for them."

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Walter "Ted" Carter has won a lot of praise while on his tour of Nebraska, but he fumbled once when in Omaha last week.

Asked about Husker football, Carter said he had "no doubt that Nebraska football will be a top 25 program here in the future."

Top 25?

Like that would please anyone?

Carter, 60, is the only finalist in the running to become the University of Nebraska system's president. He is in the midst of a 30-day review period in which he and his wife, Lynda, are visiting Nebraska communities. The NU Board of Regents is expected to approve him as NU's president in the near future.

"I would say I'm totally impressed by the loyalty of the fans," he said of Husker football's statewide following. "I feel for them.

"I grew up a Red Sox fan. There were some people that abandoned them, but most people stayed with them."

Carter, who played hockey for Navy, said he looks forward to getting acquainted with Husker football coach Scott Frost. Carter said that when he was superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, Frost's Central Florida team played Navy in Annapolis.

Because Frost knew how to run Navy's option rushing offense, he played scout quarterback to prepare the Huskers' defense. Frost was in his early 40s, and to "give up his body as the scout quarterback" impressed Carter.

Sports teams cycle through good periods and bad, he said, and Frost will bring the Huskers back. "With his recruiting ability and just the strength of the system here," Carter said, "I have no doubt" they will be excellent again.

So Carter recovered his own fumble and all was well.

